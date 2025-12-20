Open app
Coming in January 2026: The Inside the Doctor’s Lounge Podcast
12/19/2025 | 7 mins.
Inside the Doctor’s Lounge is a podcast by the Physician Side Gigs team, hosted by Dr. Nisha Mehta, which showcases popular topics from our online communities of over 220,000 physicians. We interview clinicians, healthcare innovators, and other experts about health innovation, entrepreneurship, things somebody probably should’ve taught us in medical school, and other topics that impact the future of healthcare.
Inside The Doctor's Lounge