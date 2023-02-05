Where women grow in character, calling, career and community as we await the return of Christ. More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
What It Looks Like to Be Strong and Courageous Practically
Is God calling you to embark upon something that is BIG and you're possibly feeling inadequate or afraid to move forward? If so, in this episode, join Courtnaye as she talks about what it actually looks like to live out the familiar scripture, Joshua 1:9 and move forward without fear, practically.
Resources:
Grab my FREE "Trusting God" 4-Week Digital Devotional
https://www.courtnayerichard.com/trustinggod
Event Details for Revival in Austin, TX
https://www.insideoutww.org
Connect with Courtnaye:
Website: www.courtnayerichard.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye
Email: [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/30/2023
13:41
How to Handle When Others Are Being Blessed Around You
Are you waiting on God to move in your life, but in the meantime, you're seeing everyone else around you being blessed and it's hard and hurting? If so, in this episode, join Courtnaye as she shares Bible verses, along with practical insight to help you wait well, while God is working behind the scenes to help and bless you, too.
Resources:
FREE "Trusting God" Devotional
https://www.courtnayerichard.com/trustinggod
Connect with Courtnaye:
Website: www.courtnayerichard.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye
Email: [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/23/2023
19:05
10 Quick Tips on How to Share Your Faith with Others
It is time like never before to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. If you feel a fresh move of God right now to learn more about how to share your faith with others, then join Courtnaye, as she shares 10 quick tips on how to share your faith with others in our generation.
Connect with Courtnaye:
Website: www.courtnayerichard.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye
Email: [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/16/2023
19:45
6 Easy Ways to Spend Time with God When You're On the Go
Are you looking for some simple tips on spending quality time with God in a busy season or when you just have a lot of things to do in your day or week? In this episode, join Courtnaye, as she shares 6 easy ways to spend time with God when you're on the go.
Resources:
Event Info: Revival "Come All"
FREE Life Management Planner for Busy Christian Women
Connect with Courtnaye:
Website: www.courtnayerichard.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye
Email: [email protected]
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/9/2023
17:10
What to Do When You Need Healing
Are you sick right now? Do you know someone who is in need of healing at this time? In this episode, join Courtnaye, as she shares biblical and practical tips with you on what to do when you need healing. Get ready to be encouraged and strengthened in your mind, body, and spirit.
Resources:
FREE "Trusting God" Devotional
https://www.courtnayerichard.com/trustinggod
Connect with Courtnaye:
Website: www.courtnayerichard.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye
Email: [email protected]
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.