Episode #15: Trend Forecasting and Its Influence on Outdoor Design with Renee Labbe
On Episode #15, Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes at Belgard, chats with Renee Labbe, a design strategist and trend forecaster. The two discuss how trends are influenced by consumer behaviors and what that means for outdoor design. They also touch on the ongoing trend of biophilic design, the impact of AI in outdoor design, and more.
5/2/2023
40:04
Episode #14: Marketing & Influencer Partnerships in the Industry with Chayce Wilson
During Episode #14, Joe Raboine, Belgard's Director of Residential Hardscapes, caught up with Chayce Wilson, owner of Blank Slate Reno. Joe and Chayce talk about the current backyard renovation collaboration between Blank Slate and Belgard, as well as Oldcastle APG sister brands Pebbletec, Barrette Outdoor Living and MoistureShield. They also discuss the process of working with influencers, tips for contractors looking to expand their marketing efforts, and more.
4/18/2023
24:36
Episode #13: Outdoor Living Insights with Matt Blashaw, Mike Pyle and John Lea at IBS
Episode #13 recaps the live panel hosted by Joe Raboine, Belgard's Director of Residential Hardscapes, during the International Builders Show in Las Vegas. Joe was joined by fellow contractors and outdoor living experts Matt Blashaw, Mike Pyle and John Lea to discuss creating functional, cohesive outdoor spaces, solving problems through design and much more.
4/4/2023
33:51
Episode #12: Inspiration & Insight from a Female Leader in the Industry with Sara Bendrick
In Episode #12, Joe Raboine, Belgard's Director of Residential Hardscapes, chats with Sara Bendrick, landscape designer, contractor and TV personality. Joe and Sara discuss how design-build professionals can create balance in outdoor spaces and keep up with consumer trends, as well as hear from a female leader on being a woman in the male-dominated construction industry.
3/21/2023
37:52
Episode #11: How Technology Improves Outdoor Design with Allison Messner
In Episode #11, Joe Raboine, Belgard's Director of Residential Hardscapes, catches up with Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen, an innovative online landscape design and build platform that prioritizes technology to deliver a great client experience and beautiful landscape designs. Joe and Allison discuss the wealth of virtual resources and technology tools available to help homeowners take the guesswork out of the planning, design and product selection.
