Rob and Seth get some time with Jason Carter - a man who has played fiddle with the Del McCoury Band yet with the 2022 release "Lowdown Hoedown" he is in the forefront. This podcast episode includes much conversation about "Lowdown Hoedown" whether about the many guests (Dierks Bentley, Marty Stuart, Jon Fishman, Sarah Jarosz, Sam Bush, Billy Strings and Jason's McCoury Band/Travelin' McCoury's band mates. We also hear how Jason selected the songs and about the featured songwriters like Danny Barnes, John Hartford, Bruce Hornsby, Vassar Clements, David Grier, Shawn Camp and Dave Evans. We also hear some stories from Jason's many years of touring and recording.....including the time Del McCoury Band played a Phish festival, riding shotgun with Del McCoury, creating with Charlie Daniels and gigging with Mac Wiseman, Earl Scruggs and others.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.