Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsInside Out w/ Turner and Seth
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

Inside Out wTnS
ArtsBusiness
Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

    Episode 113: The Zambi Files ~ Nick Johnson (part 2)

    03/10/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    In this episode Nick shares some more of the intangible lessons he learned from Col. Bruce, and that he chased down a strat for his initial rehearsals with Randall Bramblett Band. We find out how Nick learned what a diamond was, and when he first got the call about Widespread Panic needed a temporary guitarist. Nick explains his approach to rig selection and learning the material. Johnson offers little windows into his interactions with the band during preparation, and some of the things that helped him to not only get a firm grasp on the material but also how to maintain the spirit of the music as he brings forth his own musical slant. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

    Episode 112: The Zambi Files ~ Nick Johnson (part 1)

    03/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In this debut episode of The Zambi Files, we learn how Nick Johnson went from being an aspiring musician in high school to being asked to join Widespread Panic while their regular lead guitarist Jimmy Herring was on leave for health reasons. We learn about how Nick first had the opportunity to meet Col. Bruce, and how he was inspired to move to Atlanta. Nick talks about his first days in Atlanta, and how his career would unfold to the point where he first played with Col. Bruce Hampton, and later was recommended to Randall Bramblett by The Colonel. We hear some great stories from the Colonel days, about the Col. Bruce ethos and the unique ways Colonel Bruce conveyed subtle, but vital lessons.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

    Checking in w/ Turner and Seth

    02/01/2026 | 44 mins.
    Seth and Rob return to podcasting after a multi-year absence and discuss their thoughts on resuming Inside Out with Turner and Seth (wTnS). They throw around a few ideas and give a strong notion of what the central theme would be, and how the show would unfold. They also discuss Rob’s trip to see Billy Strings in Europe, Seth’s ever-burgeoning “Rocktioneer” career and the passing of Bob Weir (who was one of Rob’s two favorite living musicians).

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

    Episode 111: Jason Carter

    11/29/2022 | 1h 36 mins.
    Rob and Seth get some time with Jason Carter - a man who has played fiddle with the Del McCoury Band yet with the 2022 release "Lowdown Hoedown" he is in the forefront. This podcast episode includes much conversation about "Lowdown Hoedown" whether about the many guests (Dierks Bentley, Marty Stuart, Jon Fishman, Sarah Jarosz, Sam Bush, Billy Strings and Jason's McCoury Band/Travelin' McCoury's band mates. We also hear how Jason selected the songs and about the featured songwriters like Danny Barnes, John Hartford, Bruce Hornsby, Vassar Clements, David Grier, Shawn Camp and Dave Evans. We also hear some stories from Jason's many years of touring and recording.....including the time Del McCoury Band played a Phish festival, riding shotgun with Del McCoury, creating with Charlie Daniels and gigging with Mac Wiseman, Earl Scruggs and others.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

    Episode 110: Grant Green Jr.

    08/31/2022 | 1h 14 mins.
    Grant Green Jr. sits down with Seth and Rob and walks them through aspects of his new release "Thank You Mr. Bacharach." Grant talks about admiring Bert Bacharach since his childhood days, and Grant offers thoughts about specific tracks on this brand new tribute to the legendary songwriter/pianist/producer/performer. Grant also reveals why (and on which song) he was first motivated to sing, that he doesn't use Spotify and one specific example of how Johnny Cash inspired him. He also admits that his father first didn't want him to play guitar, then was very critical of his guitar playing at first, but ultimately things changed. Grant also reflects on living next door to Stevie Wonder, his years in Atlanta, and brings forth insight about Charlie "Bird" Parker, Max Roach, Col. Bruce Hampton, Eddie Roberts and others. He even tells a story about how he and Stevie Wonder ended up wrestling by a champagne fountain at a fancy after-show party. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth

Inside Out with Turner and Seth (wTnS) Podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ArtsBusinessMusic

Listen to Inside Out w/ Turner and Seth, Fell Into Food Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.6| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/8/2026 - 3:04:39 AM
A company fromMADSACK