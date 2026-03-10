Grant Green Jr. sits down with Seth and Rob and walks them through aspects of his new release "Thank You Mr. Bacharach." Grant talks about admiring Bert Bacharach since his childhood days, and Grant offers thoughts about specific tracks on this brand new tribute to the legendary songwriter/pianist/producer/performer. Grant also reveals why (and on which song) he was first motivated to sing, that he doesn't use Spotify and one specific example of how Johnny Cash inspired him. He also admits that his father first didn't want him to play guitar, then was very critical of his guitar playing at first, but ultimately things changed. Grant also reflects on living next door to Stevie Wonder, his years in Atlanta, and brings forth insight about Charlie "Bird" Parker, Max Roach, Col. Bruce Hampton, Eddie Roberts and others. He even tells a story about how he and Stevie Wonder ended up wrestling by a champagne fountain at a fancy after-show party. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.