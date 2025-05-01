Breaking Barriers: How NCARB Is Redesigning the Architect Exam
Is the path to becoming a licensed architect getting more equitable? NCARB says yes—and they have the data to back it up.In this episode of Inside NCARB by the Numbers, host Andy McIntyre explores how strategic, data-driven changes are transforming the Architect Registration Examination (ARE). From new ESL accommodations and free practice exams to the elimination of inequitable question types, NCARB is working to ensure that the exam measures true competency—not privilege.We hear from Apoorva Rao, a newly licensed architect who passed all six exams within a year, and NCARB’s Senior Vice President Jared Zurn, who shares the research behind recent changes and what’s next for the licensure path. They dig into how demographics, firm culture, and life stage affect success—and how smart policies can bridge those gaps.Whether you're preparing for the ARE or shaping firm licensure support, this episode offers essential insights on access, equity, and continuous improvement in architectural licensure.
38:16
Welcome to Inside NCARB by the Numbers
Welcome to Inside NCARB by the Numbers

Welcome to Inside NCARB by the Numbers, an exploration into the data shaping the future of architecture.Inside NCARB by the Numbers is a compelling six-episode limited-series podcast hosted by Andy McIntyre, Vice President at NCARB. This series unpacks the key insights from NCARB by the Numbers, the annual report that sheds light on the trends shaping architectural licensure.Whether you're an architecture student navigating the licensing process, a firm leader looking to support emerging professionals, or an educator preparing the next generation of architects, this podcast provides essential data, expert analysis, and real-world stories that inform and inspire.
Inside NCARB by the Numbers is a compelling six-episode limited-series podcast hosted by Andy McIntyre, Vice President at NCARB. This data-driven series unpacks the key insights from NCARB by the Numbers, the annual report that sheds light on the trends shaping architectural licensure.
Through in-depth discussions with experts, researchers, and professionals—including newly licensed architects and educators—the podcast explores how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the licensure process, the evolving demographics of the profession, and the barriers that candidates from underrepresented groups continue to face. Listeners will gain valuable insights into NCARB’s latest initiatives, including policy changes aimed at increasing accessibility, improving exam pass rates, and fostering a more equitable profession.
Whether you're an architecture student navigating the licensing process, a firm leader looking to support emerging professionals, or an educator preparing the next generation of architects, this podcast provides essential data, expert analysis, and real-world stories that inform and inspire.
