Breaking Barriers: How NCARB Is Redesigning the Architect Exam

Is the path to becoming a licensed architect getting more equitable? NCARB says yes—and they have the data to back it up.In this episode of Inside NCARB by the Numbers, host Andy McIntyre explores how strategic, data-driven changes are transforming the Architect Registration Examination (ARE). From new ESL accommodations and free practice exams to the elimination of inequitable question types, NCARB is working to ensure that the exam measures true competency—not privilege.We hear from Apoorva Rao, a newly licensed architect who passed all six exams within a year, and NCARB’s Senior Vice President Jared Zurn, who shares the research behind recent changes and what’s next for the licensure path. They dig into how demographics, firm culture, and life stage affect success—and how smart policies can bridge those gaps.Whether you're preparing for the ARE or shaping firm licensure support, this episode offers essential insights on access, equity, and continuous improvement in architectural licensure.