Inside Navy Supply
Inside Navy Supply
Naval Supply Systems Command
Inside Navy Supply - Leadership with RDML Treanor
Interview with Rear Admiral Julie Treanor, SC, USN on modern leadership.
--------
30:49
About Inside Navy Supply
Decoding the people and the practices that enable modern naval supply and sustainment from the Navy’s end-to-end supply chain manager.
