The Inside EcoDevo Podcast, bi-monthly episodes giving an inside look into the Missouri Department of Economic Development. You'll hear directly from our team m... More
  • Episode 19 - Missouri Technology Corporation
    This episode features Jack Scatizzi, Executive Director of Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC). Jack discusses MTC's mission, how it helps tech startups, the economic impact of supporting new Missouri businesses, and more.
    5/12/2023
    49:26
  • Episode 18 - Missouri Economic Development Council
    This episode of the Inside EcoDevo Podcast, features Shawna Searcy, Missouri Economic Development Council President, and Michelle Hataway, MEDC President-elect. Shawna and Michelle discuss MEDC's mission, benefits of its conferences and initiatives, and current and future happenings.
    4/21/2023
    39:57
  • Episode 17 - Missouri Development Finance Board
    On this episode we speak from Mark Stombaugh, Executive Director of the Missouri Development Finance Board (MDFB). Mark, explains how MDFB fits within state government, the programs it administers, the partnership between MDFB and DED, and much more.
    4/7/2023
    36:21
  • Episode 16 - Missouri Community Service Commission
    This episode features Brittany Crabtree, Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). Brittany discusses MCSC's mission to promote volunteerism in Missouri, its partnership with AmeriCorps, the value of community service to our state's economic wellbeing, and much more.
    3/24/2023
    40:53
  • Episode 15 - Business & Community Solutions Division
    On this episode of the Inside EcoDevo Podcast, we speak with Christina Carver, Director of the Division of Business and Community Solutions (BCS). Christina discusses BCS's role within DED, the variety of programs it administers - including the Missouri Works Program and Historic Preservation Tax Credit (HTC) Program - and more. 00:00 Start 00:29 Guest intro and background 02:50 Business and Community Solutions Division (BCS) 03:40 Programs that BCS administers 06:01 BCS Team 07:51 How BCS’ categories fall under economic development 10:47 Missouri Works program 16:37 Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program (HTC) 20:35 Who are the BCS programs designed for? 22:25 Partnership with the Regional Engagement Division 25:14 HTC Improvement Initiative 29:22 How BCS helps Missourian’s prosper 30:00 Show wrap up and plugs Visit our website: https://ded.mo.gov Follow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissouriDepartmentofEconomicDevelopment/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoEcoDevo LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3591586/
    3/10/2023
    30:57

The Inside EcoDevo Podcast, bi-monthly episodes giving an inside look into the Missouri Department of Economic Development. You'll hear directly from our team members working on exciting initiatives that are helping Missourians prosper.
