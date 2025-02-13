Dr Jake Sloane & David Segal - 'What's trending in Aesthetics? (Chapter 9)' #288
Episode 288 showcases our hosts Dr Jake Sloane & David Segal. In our 'What's trending in Aesthetics?' episodes we discuss popular topics doing the rounds on social media, issues being debated in injector forums or items showcased on the news. We'll cover controversies, big stories and themes that have got injectors and our industry talking. In Chapter 9 episode we start with the impending launch of a new toxin called Relfydess by Galderma, and its implications for the market. We then explore the evolution of the conference model and the increasing 'conference fatigue' experienced by attendees. We debate the impact of Meta's decision to stop moderating online content and relate it to their own podcast's content moderation. Finally, we address the significant trend of nurses leaving the public healthcare system for aesthetics, discussing the potential reasons and consequences of this shift. 00:00 Introduction 00:44 Upcoming Topics and Trends 02:44 New Toxin: Relfydess by Galderma 04:09 Business Implications of Longer-Lasting Toxins 15:39 Conference Fatigue and Industry Trends 26:54 The Trade-Offs of Event Sponsorship 27:13 Exploring Alternative Educational Ideas 27:56 The Appeal of High-Profile Conferences 28:25 The Potential of Live Podcasts 29:22 The Role of Fact-Checkers 30:57 The Influence and Responsibility of Podcasts 33:59 Monetizing the Podcast Without Compromise 39:29 The Exodus of Nurses to Aesthetics 50:44 The Future of Aesthetic Practices 51:58 Conclusion and Future Topics
Dr Felix Bertram - 'An introduction to wealth creation & financial freedom' #287
Episode 287 hosts Dr Felix Bertram, a Dermatologist and serial entrepreneur based in Switzerland. In this podcast we do something very different and look beyond the business strategies of earning money from aesthetics. We discuss the importance of financial freedom, budgeting, and various investment options such as savings accounts, term deposits, stocks, property, gold, and cryptocurrency. We emphasize the importance of starting early, understanding the power of compound interest, and seeking professional financial advice. Our conversation also highlights the differences between venture capital, private equity, and the importance of having a succession plan for business owners. The episode ends with practical advice and insights for professionals seeking to enhance their financial literacy and future-proof their wealth. 00:00 Introduction 00:51 Today's Special Guest: Dr. Felix Bertram 01:10 Wealth Creation for Professionals 04:51 Understanding Financial Freedom 05:56 Defining Passive Income 18:19 The Importance of Budgeting 39:21 Investment Strategies and Diversification 46:57 Investing Inherited Money in the Stock Market 47:11 The Long-Term Benefits of Stock Investments 48:34 Understanding Investment Fees 49:30 Allocating Monthly Income to Investments 50:07 Exploring Safe Investments: Government Bonds 50:42 Property Investment: Pros and Cons 51:35 Challenges of Property Ownership for Young People 57:33 Superannuation: A Secure Retirement Fund 01:01:41 The Value of Gold in Investment Portfolios 01:06:44 Cryptocurrency 01:14:16 Venture Capital and Private Equity 01:22:37 Preparing Your Business for Sale 01:27:02 Final Thoughts on Wealth Creation
Industry Update with Jason McHeyzer (Chapter 3): AHPRA & their role in regulating Australian cosmetic medicine #3
In our new 'Industry Updates' we'll bring you up to speed about news and reactions to pressing and important issues. These episodes will be published ad hoc and as soon as we can get them out. They do not replace our regular Friday podcasts and will be titled differently to help differentiate them. Chapter 3 of our Industry Updates hosted Jason McHeyzer, National Director of AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency). With regulations very much in the Australian headlines yet again, we delve into the complexities of regulation within the cosmetic industry. We aim to clear up the confusion surrounding AHPRA's role and its efforts to ensure a safe and fair practice environment - for both our patients and the practitioners. Jason elaborates on the balance between patient safety and ethical practice. We get the regulators perspective on what sparked their clamp down on cosmetic surgery and with it, non-surgical cosmetic treatments. The discussion also covers the process of handling complaints behind the scenes, the importance of practitioner competence, and we briefly touch on future pending regulations on cosmetic injectables later this year. (Watch out for a future episode with Jason when these future guidelines are published!) 00:00 Introduction 00:28 The Role of AHPRA in the Industry 01:06 Challenges in Communication and Regulation 02:31 Acknowledgements and Industry Updates 03:15 Introducing Jason 03:54 Jason Background and Role 04:42 Regulatory Challenges and Approaches 07:15 AHPRA's Structure and Recruitment 11:29 Complaints and Regulatory Actions 27:06 Cosmetic Industry Complaints and Data 32:08 Ethical Practices and Reporting 37:41 Anonymous Complaints and Vexatious Notifications 40:30 The Role of AI in Regulation 42:30 Advertising Guidelines and Compliance 45:58 Challenges with Before and After Photos 49:14 Laws vs Guidelines: Understanding the Differences 53:03 Proactive Regulation and Complaint Handling 56:18 Safety Concerns in Non-Surgical Procedures 01:03:40 Training and Competency in Cosmetic Medicine 01:12:15 Future of Nurse Prescribing and Scope of Practice 01:17:35 Concluding Thoughts and Future Guidelines
Sam McEwin - 'Digital marketing strategies for aesthetic clinics in 2025' #286
Episode 286 hosts Sam McEwin (Director of BizWisdom) from Melbourne, Australia. BizWisdom is an outcome-focused marketing agency who help reduce the burden of an increasingly complex digital landscape. We discuss the importance of using compliant strategies in digital marketing given the current regulations for cosmetic clinics. Sam shares his insights into reaching new clients, retaining existing ones, and standing out in a commoditized and competitive landscape. Our conversation covers the impact of SEO, social media, and email marketing, as well as unique tactics such as podcast advertising and direct mail. The episode provides valuable advice for small business owners on how to allocate budgets, create cohesive marketing strategies, and effectively use various channels to amplify their message. 00:00 Introduction 00:17 Guest Introduction: Sam & Biz Wisdom 01:12 Challenges in Aesthetic Marketing 02:11 Digital Marketing Strategies for Clinics 04:47 Understanding SEO and Paid Ads 07:02 The Importance of Diversified Marketing Channels 09:27 Building Trust Through Podcasts and TV Ads 16:37 Back to Basics: Traditional Marketing Techniques 20:45 Creating a Comprehensive Marketing Strategy 35:57 How Google Works: Enhancing Your Online Presence 40:54 Understanding Google's Intent 41:47 The Evolution of SEO Algorithms 44:12 Entity SEO and Authority Building 46:14 Consistency in Digital Strategy 52:42 Budgeting for Effective Marketing 01:03:21 Retention Strategies and Customer Engagement 01:08:33 Effective Communication Channels 01:14:04 Special Offers and Conclusion
Industry Update with Dr Gabi Caswell (Chapter 2): Navigating the Changing Landscape of Australian Cosmetic Medicine #2
In these new 'Industry Updates' we'll bring you up to speed about news and reactions to pressing and important issues. These episodes will be published ad hoc and as soon as we can get them out. They do not replace our regular Friday podcasts and will be titled differently to help differentiate them. Chapter 2 of our Industry Updates was an unscripted recording hosting Dr Gabi Caswell, a Cosmetic Physician from Queensland, Australia. Our discussion revolves around the evolving landscape of cosmetic medicine regulations in Australia. We explore the importance of continual professional development, the implications of corporate models on patient care, and the responsibilities of practitioners to uphold safety and standards. Dr. Caswell emphasizes the need for robust education within the industry and reflects on her extensive experience, sharing insights into past practices and future directions for ensuring high-quality patient care. The episode also touches on the potential consequences of the changing legal environment on both practitioners and patients. 00:00 Introduction 00:25 Meet Dr. Gabi Caswell 01:04 Dr. Caswell's Journey into Cosmetic Medicine 02:07 The Evolution of Cosmetic Medicine 03:43 Importance of Education and Patient Safety 04:50 Challenges in Cosmetic Medicine 08:46 Regulations and Corporate Influence 15:58 The Future of Cosmetic Medicine 36:38 The Intersection of Money and Medicine 36:57 The McDonald's Model in Healthcare 37:18 Practitioner's Responsibility to Patients 37:34 Navigating Clinic Employment Decisions 37:58 Building a Sustainable Practice 38:37 Regulations and Responsibilities 38:56 The Role of the TGA Act 39:16 Impact of Regulations on Practitioners 40:44 The Importance of Proper Training 43:29 Understanding S4 Medicines Regulations 46:49 Potential Industry Changes and Their Impacts 48:05 The Need for Formal Training Pathways 53:00 Corporate Entities and Compliance 55:21 The Role of Regulators 01:05:48 Cultural Attitudes Towards Appearance 01:09:30 Final Thoughts and Summary
