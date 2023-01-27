INSession is a podcast produced by the Allen Superior Court to offer an inside look at the people and programs that make the Allen County Courts work.
Episode 15: "Turning Pain Into Purpose" - Saving Lives Through Harm Reduction
On one of the first episodes of INSession, we profiled Allen Superior Court’s Family Recovery Court (FRC). It’s among the newest problem-solving courts in Allen County, Indiana, providing help to families that saves lives, families and futures.
Family Recovery Court tackles a complex mission by offering specialized help and treatment to families and caregivers who find themselves in court to address abuse and neglect cases rooted in substance abuse.
In Court, clients have a network of support, the likes of which many of them have never experienced at their fingertips. But outside the courtroom, FRC clients can face a barrage of temptations and exposures to drugs and alcohol that threaten their recovery.
On this episode, we’re talking about the safety net of resources that those dealing with addictions can tap into AFTER the gavel falls.
6/15/2023
27:51
Episode 14: Allen County CASA - "A Voice For Those Who Don't Have One."
At the heart of many child abuse and neglect cases that come before the Allen County Courts is someone truly special. It's someone who partners with the child, their caregivers, teachers, therapists and important people in their lives to make sure the child’s needs are being represented in court.
Throughout a case, attorneys speak for the adults. But hundreds of times a year, it’s a Court Appointed Special Advocate – a CASA volunteer – who stands up for the child. On this episode of INSession, we’re talking about Allen County’s CASA program and the volunteer advocates who make its mission possible.
For more information on the Allen County CASA program. call (260) 449-7190, visit www.allencountycasa.org or email [email protected]
4/16/2023
36:37
Episode 13: Children In Court - Giving Young People A Front Row Seat In the Courtroom
Allen Superior Court’s Family Division is trying something new these days. It’s an initiative meant to open the doors to the courtroom to the people their hearings as so often about – kids.
Now, it’s possible for children 14 and older to be in the courtroom to take part in important family court conversations that can have lasting impacts on themselves and their families.
On this episode of INSession are the key players who came up with and turned into reality the idea that young people should have their voices heard in the courtroom.
3/27/2023
31:45
Episode 12: Criminal Rule 26 - Rethinking The Use Of Bail In Indiana
The chance to rethink the basics of criminal justice doesn’t come along very often.
In 2016, just such an opportunity presented itself to Allen Superior Court. It was a chance to rethink who should be in the Allen County Jail while awaiting trial, and who could be trusted to remain free – and to come back when their day in court arrived.
The results have been astonishing. Millions of taxpayer dollars saved while keeping thousands of low-risk defendants free – safely and successfully – as they await resolution of their cases.
On this episode of INSession, we’re talking about Indiana’s Criminal Rule 26, and the fundamental way it’s changed how bail works in the State of Indiana.
3/16/2023
37:56
Episode 11: Estates and Guardianships
It is perhaps the most personal business families and individuals ever have to attend to: Managing a loved one’s interests and assets after they pass away or become incapacitated.
Most people don’t know it until they day the need to. But the Allen County Courts have a role in making sure the best interests of those involved are handled with competence, care and compassion. Hundreds of times each year, people have to come to court (often for the first time) to deal with these complex issues.
On this episode of INSession we’re talking to Allen Superior Court Magistrate Phil Houk about the role of the Courts in wills, estates and guardianships.