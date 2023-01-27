Episode 15: "Turning Pain Into Purpose" - Saving Lives Through Harm Reduction

On one of the first episodes of INSession, we profiled Allen Superior Court’s Family Recovery Court (FRC). It’s among the newest problem-solving courts in Allen County, Indiana, providing help to families that saves lives, families and futures. Family Recovery Court tackles a complex mission by offering specialized help and treatment to families and caregivers who find themselves in court to address abuse and neglect cases rooted in substance abuse. In Court, clients have a network of support, the likes of which many of them have never experienced at their fingertips. But outside the courtroom, FRC clients can face a barrage of temptations and exposures to drugs and alcohol that threaten their recovery. On this episode, we’re talking about the safety net of resources that those dealing with addictions can tap into AFTER the gavel falls.