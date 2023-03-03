The chillest podcast around is back. Comedian Cody Ko interviews friends, entrepreneurs and athletes about life, business endeavors and training. TMG Studios is... More
Available Episodes
5 of 96
17: Catching up with the Giggly Squad
00:00 podcast for charity
01:19 Big fans of @GigglySquad
03:00 Rejected [email protected]
04:25 Bachelorette in Scottsdale
08:30 stop posting about weddings
10:30 Cody and Kelsey's wedding interview
11:13 BLUECHEW
13:07 Cody and Kelsey's wedding interview pt. 2
14:11 cats wake up at 4AM
18:53 Amazon storefront
22:02 Cody DJ'd his wedding
26:45 Kelsey EDM vocals
30:21 HELLOFRESH
31:51 Anything to the left of New York is LA
36:05 party in the hotel room
38:45 flirting with private jet pilot
40:40 is Cody Trash??
42:23 sexting your assistant
43:35 is Cody Trash?? pt. 2
48:26 Gym selfies are TRASH
49:44 Cody is a nice Canadian
53:35 inviting men to the women's locker room
55:05 Haley and Selena drama
58:40 Justin Bieber has Cody blocked...
1:00:05 how Hannah and Paige met
1:06:47 your 30s are about liking yourself
1:07:55 Emily Ratajkowski came to Hannah's show!
1:11:22 Surfing with contacts
1:12:30 Cody gave Kelsey the ick
1:16:30 Standing up for Craig
1:17:20 Hannah and Paige don't hug
1:21:12 Go watch @GigglySquad
4/28/2023
1:21:47
S2 Ep16: Cody Turned Down a Billion Dollars
00:00 Follow our socials! @insanelychillpod
01:03 Spider is here!
01:40 After School All-Stars!
02:30 29 days until Cody's race!
05:00 Running w/ Casey Neistat
06:50 Australia is the best
08:53 Factor
11:12 "I wanna do better...for you"
12:30 Kelsey ❤️ pilates
13:15 Cody turned down a billion $
16:50 Higgins all over the desk
17:25 21 yr old Cody in the boardroom
20:04 Fraternity bros decide career move
21:09 LiquidIV
22:45 New obsession
24:35 Burn The Boats
25:15 Imposter Syndrome
27:13 the least safe thing you can do
28:25 Menace of The Venice Pier
30:04 DJ'ing in Vegas!
30:40 Dillon Francis fed Cody on stage
32:28 Cody's Vegas pipe dream
36:50 Bruce Springstein concert
37:12 Cody saw Emil at the concert
37:45 3 hours of nonstop Bruce
39:13 Steven Van Zandt
41:00 Going hard at the Bruce Springstein concert
43:00 Taylor Swift drama
44:15 Raving in NYC
45:30 "You here for the meet and greet?"
46:23 Gracie Abrams drama
48:05 KELSEY HIT 1 MILLION SUBS!!!!
50:05 Cody and Kelsey say the same things
52:28 The cats' birthdays!
55:25 Cats are wildin' out
56:40 Chili eats a paper towel
59:15 Pet logistics hour
4/14/2023
1:01:13
S2 Ep15: Catching up with Friday Beers
00:00 Liam and Will are here!
01:20 Friday Beers investor
02:37 Scrolled Too Deep
05:02 Starting at Friday Beers
09:00 Getting into comedy
10:21 Honey
11:39 Every phase of your life in a speedo
13:23 Downstairs Hair
14:34 NAIR
16:32 what is our job??
19:03 Jared Goff + Friday Beers
20:22 Mint Mobile
21:50 Starting Almost Friday Pod
24:11 Cody missed the meeting...
27:00 Pitching Cody Business Ideas
33:10 Living in LA
35:00 Jimmy Tatro has it all
36:40 Cody's Iron Man
39:30 Liam loves TMG music
40:52 Cody DJ'ing in Vegas
41:43 DJ Press Play
44:30 Liam and Will going on tour
45:55 "Real Bros" improvising
47:00 Will's Character
48:59 Liam's Character
51:25 Cody's Character
54:40 Cody is doing a sketch with Almost Friday TV
57:08 Kenny's Character
59:15 Emily's Character
1:01:40 dirty hands
1:02:05 two cops at a party
1:03:05 Gift for Cody
1:05:00 Follow Almost Friday Pod!
3/31/2023
1:06:36
S2 Ep14: Catching up with Connor Wood
00:00 Connor is here!
02:06 Pet names
06:15 Turning 30
07:32 Babbel
09:13 Stage Coach
10:10 Meeting Dolly Parton
13:40 Connor's Big Performance Kiss
17:35 Threesome?
20:11 Apartment?
21:50 Connor's Standup
27:45 Miracle Made
29:47 Aderall Shortage
32:30 Not a pregnancy easter egg
33:19 Connor @ their wedding
36:00 Bad Embassy Suites
39:55 Mouth on the mics
43:09 Mean childhood coaches
47:00 INDIAN WELLS!?
48:05 Meeting Dolly Parton Pt. 2
49:22 Why don't I go kayaking?
50:55 One Sec App
52:22 Sucking my time off
3/17/2023
55:05
S2 Ep13: Catching up with my wife
00:00 Kelsey Kolodziejzyk
02:05 After-School All-Stars
05:14 Cody on Circle Time
08:08 Now I'm your wife
9:09 HelloFresh
10:36 Classic Millennial Love Story
11:45 Wedding walkout songs
18:03 Cody cried
19:25 Wedding walkout songs pt. 2
21:55 ExpressVPN
23:24 First Dance Song
27:50 Wedding Band
30:49 Cody hit his head
32:38 Honey
33:54 Cutting the cake
35:50 Wedding speeches
40:08 Hammered at the Welcome Party
41:28 "Best day of my life, easily."
44:19 Would you take a bullet?
45:15 Sippy cups
48:22 Honeymoon
48:55 Kelsey's lost luggage
51:05 Vacation Affair
53:40 Kelsey's dream came true
55:43 Making friends w/ ScarJo and Colin Jost
1:00:55 Honeymoon Food
