PodcastsGovernmentInnovate and Elevate - a TMO podcast
Innovate and Elevate - a TMO podcast
Prince William County
Government
  • Innovate & Elevate - a TMO podcast - Episode 1
    Reenergizing Volunteerism—How the TMO Helped Launch a Countywide MovementIn the debut episode of Innovate & Elevate: A TMO Podcast, host Sarah Henry spotlights how the Prince William County Transformation Management Office helped spark a new era of service by organizing the Volunteerism Summit—a first-of-its-kind event created in collaboration with more than 70 community partners. Sarah is joined by Ashley Mullins, Executive Director of Volunteer Prince William (VPW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger communities through meaningful volunteer connections. Ashley shares her insights from the Summit, discusses VPW’s expanding regional impact and explores how public-private partnerships like this one are helping reignite a culture of service.
    9:35

About Innovate and Elevate - a TMO podcast

Welcome to Innovate & Elevate: A TMO Podcast—your inside look at how Prince William County is evolving to better serve its residents and business owners. Each episode, we break down the cutting-edge programs, process improvements and forward-thinking initiatives shaping the county’s future. You'll hear expert-driven insights and real stories of transformation—because innovation isn’t just an idea; it’s happening right here, right now.
