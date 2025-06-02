Innovate and Elevate - a TMO podcast

Innovate & Elevate - a TMO podcast - Episode 1

Reenergizing Volunteerism—How the TMO Helped Launch a Countywide MovementIn the debut episode of Innovate & Elevate: A TMO Podcast, host Sarah Henry spotlights how the Prince William County Transformation Management Office helped spark a new era of service by organizing the Volunteerism Summit—a first-of-its-kind event created in collaboration with more than 70 community partners. Sarah is joined by Ashley Mullins, Executive Director of Volunteer Prince William (VPW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger communities through meaningful volunteer connections. Ashley shares her insights from the Summit, discusses VPW’s expanding regional impact and explores how public-private partnerships like this one are helping reignite a culture of service.