An independent podcast featuring high-entropy conversations with scientists, writers, and academics.
  • Stephen Hsu
    Stephen Hsu is a theoretical physicist, technology entrepreneur, blogger, and podcaster. We talk about his education as a physicist, how research funding decisions are made in academia, and the replication crisis in science.
  • Daniel Everett
    Daniel Everett is a linguist and anthropologist whose work has challenged long-standing beliefs about human language and cognition. In 1977, Dan journeyed deep into the Amazon rainforest as a Christian missionary to live among an indigenous tribe of hunter-gatherers known as the Pirahã. He is the author of several acclaimed books, including "Don't Sleep, There are Snakes" and "How Language Began". 
