139. Researcher Spotlight: Carter Buschardt 3
On today's installment of the Researcher Spotlight Series, Author and Sasquatch Field Researcher, Carter Buschardt returns to the show to update us on the cases he presented to us in January of 2022 and to introduce us to some new cases from his newest book Sasquatch: Evidence of an Enigma 3! Hang tight Travelers, the Woo returns! Welcome back to Infinite Rabbit Hole! (PART 1 OF A 2 PART BACK-TO-BACK SERIES).
7/7/2023
49:51
138. IRH News: UFOs, Disclosure, and Aliens in Vegas w/ Declassified Dave
Disclosure is happening as we speak! NASA came forward with their preliminary information, Dr. Steven Greer holds a conference in response, and an Intelligence Whistleblower give us some of the deepest and rawest info we have ever received about the cover up and reality of UFOs and Alien beings. To top it all off, a fantastic 911 call is heard around the world claims Alien Beings have landed in one terrified family's yard in the Las Vegas area. Welcome Back to Infinite Rabbit Hole!
7/7/2023
1:22:26
137. Black Hole Chats: Justin's Story
LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!!! This episode contains conversations on heavy drug use, addiction, and suicide. Please do not listen to this episode if you are sensitive to these subject! LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!!
Justin has had a long road of recovery from heavy drug use. One such drug was the hallucinogen known as DMT. During trips using the substance, Justin had encounters with many strange creatures and beings. His path out of drug use help guide him to his Christian Faith. This is his story of recovery and encounters with entities from beyond this world as well as conversations about other Rabbit Hole favorites such as Cryptozoology in general, Ogopogo, Bigfoot, and UFOs. Welcome back to Infinite Rabbit Hole!
7/7/2023
1:18:27
136. The Philadelphia Experiment: Part 2
In 1989 a man walked up on stage at the annual Tim Beckley’s New Age/UFO fest in Phoenix, Arizona and changed everything that anyone has ever claimed to know about the Philadelphia Experiment. He claimed to have been a surviving member of the Experiment and his story was described as being so strong, different, and detailed. The whole place hung on every word. When all was said and done, the crowd was split on whether or not the man was telling the truth. Among his entire story he touched on topics such as the Philadelphia Experiment, the Montauk Project, Time Travel, and Living two lives back-to-back but in the same timeline. But what do you think? Here is his story.
Welcome Back to Infinite Rabbit Hole!
7/7/2023
26:21
135. The Philadelphia Experiment: Part 1
In October of 1943, the US Navy supposedly conducted an experiment like none other. The goal, create cloaking abilities using specific magnetic fields. The outcome; dismemberment, disappearances, and death. For 80 years, the Navy has hidden the true story of that intense evolution and today we dive deep into the history of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Naval Station Norfolk, the disappearance, and reappearance of an entire US Naval Ship, and what actually happened to those involved. Are the reports that members of that ship’s crew met and spoke with beings from another dimension real? What about those that reappeared with the ship at the piers of Naval Station Norfolk reportedly emerged fused with the bulkheads, deck, and instruments of said ship? What about the ones who died as a result? What about those that were separated from the service with a permanent full disability from “mental disorders” for life? And what about the multitude of reports describing a cover-up on a level never before seen? Welcome to the Destroyer Escort Class ship, DE-173 also known as the U.S.S. Eldridge. Today we dive into the Infamous Philadelphia Experiment! And welcome back, to Infinite Rabbit Hole!
Join Jeremy as he documents the strangeness that this world has to offer by peeling away the layers and exposing the true story behind the unknown.
