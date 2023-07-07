135. The Philadelphia Experiment: Part 1

In October of 1943, the US Navy supposedly conducted an experiment like none other. The goal, create cloaking abilities using specific magnetic fields. The outcome; dismemberment, disappearances, and death. For 80 years, the Navy has hidden the true story of that intense evolution and today we dive deep into the history of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Naval Station Norfolk, the disappearance, and reappearance of an entire US Naval Ship, and what actually happened to those involved. Are the reports that members of that ship’s crew met and spoke with beings from another dimension real? What about those that reappeared with the ship at the piers of Naval Station Norfolk reportedly emerged fused with the bulkheads, deck, and instruments of said ship? What about the ones who died as a result? What about those that were separated from the service with a permanent full disability from “mental disorders” for life? And what about the multitude of reports describing a cover-up on a level never before seen? Welcome to the Destroyer Escort Class ship, DE-173 also known as the U.S.S. Eldridge. Today we dive into the Infamous Philadelphia Experiment! And welcome back, to Infinite Rabbit Hole! InfiniteRabbitHole.com