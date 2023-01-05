The podcast where Prateek Joshi interviews world-class AI founders, VCs, and practitioners. Each episode dives deep into a specific topic to explore how to buil... More
ChatGPT Plugins, Generative AI in the enterprise | Matt Turck, Partner at FirstMark Capital
Matt Turck is a Partner at FirstMark Capital where he focuses primarily on early-stage enterprise investing. He is particularly active in the data, machine learning, and AI. Since 2011, he has been organizing Data Driven NYC, the largest data/AI community in the US. Since 2012, he has been publishing an annual landscape of the data/AI industry, the MAD report. Earlier in his career, he was the co-founder of TripleHop, an enterprise search software startup that was acquired by Oracle. Immediately prior to FirstMark, he was a Managing Director at Bloomberg Ventures, the incubation arm of Bloomberg LP, which he helped start.In this episode, we cover a range of topics including: - AI going mainstream with ChatGPT- ChatGPT Plugins- Generative AI in the enterprise- AI startup landscape- "Copilot for X" products- What gets him excited about an investment opportunity- The moat of AI-infused businesses- GTM motion of successful AI startupsMatt's favorite books: All the books in the Incerto series (Author: Nassim Nicholas Taleb)--------Where to find Prateek Joshi: Newsletter: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com Website: https://prateekj.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prateek-joshi-91047b19 Twitter: https://twitter.com/prateekvjoshi
5/1/2023
1:10:14
Vector databases, Vector search | Bob van Luijt, cofounder and CEO of Weaviate
Bob van Luijt is the cofounder and CEO of Weaviate. They build, maintain, and commercialize the open-source vector database called Weaviate. They've raised funding from amazing investors such as Index and NEA. He is the Chairman of Creative Software Foundation, a nonprofit located in The Netherlands with a sole focus on open source and creative software. In this episode, we cover a range of topics including: - What are vector embeddings - What's a good vector representation - What is vector search and why do we need it - What is a vector database and why do we need it - How does a vector database work in practice - Applications that use vector databases Bob's favorite book: The Creative Act (Author: Rick Rubin)--------Where to find Prateek Joshi: Newsletter: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com Website: https://prateekj.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prateek-joshi-91047b19 Twitter: https://twitter.com/prateekvjoshi
4/24/2023
35:07
Iterative AI in B2B SaaS, Coaching networks, Pricing models | Jake Saper, GP at Emergence Capital
Jake Saper is a General Partner at Emergence Capital, one of the best SaaS VCs in the world. They've invested in iconic companies such as Salesforce, Zoom, Veeva, Gusto, Box, and Bill.com. He was previously at Kleiner Perkins as part of their Green Growth Fund and has an MBA from Stanford. In this episode, we cover a range of topics including: - Limitations of generative AI in B2B SaaS - Iterative AI vs Generative AI - How to solve the user engagement problem with AI - Coaching networks - Pricing model for AI companies - How to build a moat - How you invest in startups - GTM motion of successful AI companies - AI market trends Jake's favorite book: Freedom at Midnight (Authors: Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre) --------Where to find Prateek Joshi: Newsletter: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com Website: https://prateekj.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prateek-joshi-91047b19 Twitter: https://twitter.com/prateekvjoshi
4/18/2023
58:20
AI compute landscape | Jessica Leao, Maverick Ventures
Jessica Leao is a Principal at Maverick Ventures, a global investment firm that has been investing in early stage companies for over 25 years. She was previously the founder and GP at The 21 Fund, a $2M seed fund building and investing in the next generation of startups out of Stanford Graduate School of Business. She's been the Managing Partner at the Dorm Room Fund, which is backed by First Round Capital. She's also held roles at Palantir, Fortress Investment Group, and Goldman Sachs. In this episode, we cover a range of topics including: - AI compute landscape - Trends and opportunities in AI infrastructure - "Copilot for X" business model - GTM motion of AI businesses - Using AI in legacy industries - How she invests in startups Jessica's favorite book: Klara and the Sun (Author: Kazuo Ishiguro) --------Where to find Prateek Joshi:Newsletter: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com Website: https://prateekj.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prateek-joshi-91047b19 Twitter: https://twitter.com/prateekvjoshi
4/10/2023
49:24
Engineer turned VC | Leo Polovets, cofounder and GP at Susa Ventures
Leo Polovets is a cofounder and General Partner at Susa Ventures, a seed stage firm that has invested in iconic companies such as Robinhood and Flexport. Prior to Susa, he was the second engineering hire at Linkedin where he helped build the first versions of products like LinkedIn Jobs and LinkedIn Groups. He then worked on payment fraud detection algorithms at Google, and was also an early engineer at Factual, where he built data cleaning, processing, and deduping software. And he has an engineering degree from Caltech. In this episode, we cover a range of topics including: - How to derisk a startup - PMF risk, market risk, and funding risk - How should enterprise SaaS founders think about the first 10 customers (choice of customers, how to find them, how to convince them) - How should VCs think about providing feedback on pitches (why is it important and how to do it well) - Pricing mechanics - How should seed stage companies think about moat - AI-infused software applications - What gets him excited about an investment opportunity - GTM motion of successful seed stage startups Leo's favorite books: - A Guide to the Good Life (Author: William Irvine) - Traction: How Any Startup Can Achieve Explosive Customer Growth (Authors: Gabriel Weinberg and Justin Mares) --------Where to find Prateek Joshi: Newsletter: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com Website: https://prateekj.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prateek-joshi-91047b19 Twitter: https://twitter.com/prateekvjoshi
The podcast where Prateek Joshi interviews world-class AI founders, VCs, and practitioners. Each episode dives deep into a specific topic to explore how to build ML products, how to use Data to fuel those products, and how those products achieve the goal of AI. You can subscribe to Prateek's weekly newsletter that explores the intersection of AI and Startups: https://prateekjoshi.substack.com