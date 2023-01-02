That's it for ANCESTOR. Looks like you made it off of Black Manitou Island. Good for you! I wish I could say the same for so many others. I've got other full-length stories available for you, such as the horrifying INFECTED Trilogy, the urban nastiness of NOCTURNAL, and more. Just search for "Scott Sigler" in any podcast app. And if you want a weekly helping of my authorial goodness, check out my weekly podcast SCOTT SIGLER SLICES. Once again, use the very podcast app you're listening to now and search for "Scott Sigler Slices," or go to my site and find links at scottsigler.com/subscribe. You get regular installments of whatever my "now playing" story is. Could be a full-length novel, an audio drama, could be a short story; you never know. I've got print books, eBooks, and audiobooks, too. Want to check out my goods? Visit scottsigler.com. Want to stay up to date on what books and stories I have coming out next? Got to scottsigler.com/newsletter. We send out one newsletter a month. It's so simple. Thank you for spending your time with me and my story, ANCESTOR. I hope you enjoyed it enough to let me entertain you again. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About ANCESTOR

Every five minutes, a transplant candidate dies while waiting for a compatible heart, liver, or kidney. Imagine a technology that could provide those life-saving transplant organs for a high price, and imagine what a company would do to monopolize that technology. On a remote island in Lake Superior, a team of geneticists has unlocked this holy grail of medicine. By reverse-engineering thousands of genomes, they dial back the evolutionary clock to re-create the progenitor of all mammals. The method? Illegal. The result? An AI-designed animal whose organs can be safely transplanted into any person. There's just one problem: these "ancestors" are not the docile herd animals the scientists envisioned. Instead, the project spawns something big, something evil … something very, very hungry. As creators become prey in an ultimate battle for survival, the research team must fight for their lives — even while government agents close in to shut the project down, and the deep-pocketed company backing this research reveals its own cold-blooded agenda. ANCESTOR is a complete, serialized fiction podcast by Number One New York Times bestselling novelist Scott Sigler, with all episodes available -- binge the entire story now in your favorite podcast app. Or for print, eBook, and ad-free audiobook versions of the tale, visit scottsigler.com/ancestor. PRAISE FOR ANCESTOR "This story sizzles with tension. Danger and drama mix with cutting-edge science to produce a top-notch, action-packed adventure. If you think Scott Sigler just writes horror, you're dead wrong. This guy is one heck of a thriller writer." Steve Berry, New York Times bestselling author of THE PARIS VENDETTA and THE CHARLEMAGNE PURSUIT "Michael Crichton may be gone, but he has a worthy successor in Scott. This book takes thriller and science fiction conventions and slams them together to make something new and fascinating." Simon R. Green, New York Times bestselling author of THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UNCANNY and AGENTS OF LIGHT AND DARKNESS "Sigler has a unique talent for keeping readers on the edge of their seats; I absolutely had to know what was going to happen next. Infected is full of mayhem, action, and gore -- and you won’t be able to put it down." Dave Wellington, author of 13 BULLETS and the MONSTER ISLAND trilogy "Fun, creepy, and impossible to stop reading, Ancestor is the rare thriller that's based on cutting-edge science and is entirely possible. Long after you're done with the book, you'll still be looking over your shoulder. Just in case.” Phil Plait, PhD, author of DEATH FROM THE SKIES and UNDER ALIEN SKIES CREDITS: Presented by Empty Set Entertainment Written and narrated by Scott Sigler Audio engineering by Steve Riekeberg (SteveRiekeberg.com) Podcast production assistance by Allie Press and Evo Terra of Simpler Media Productions (Simpler.media) For more audio fiction from Scott Sigler, please visit ScottSigler.com