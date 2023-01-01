The Indo-Pacific Visions vodcast is an official product of the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs. The program fosters intellectual, international discourse on a wide-array of topics associated with the Indo-Pacific region, including international relations, foreign policy, national security, allies and partners, geo-economics, military history, and more. It envisions an inclusive Indo-Pacific that spans from the west coasts of the Americas to the eastern shores of Africa and from Antarctica to the Arctic and covering much of Asia and all of Oceania.