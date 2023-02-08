We're on a mission to uncover the science of self-made success. Join Natalie Franke, as she interviews some of the most brilliant minds in business―digging deep...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
20: What It Takes to Make $250k a Month with Photographer Katelyn James
What does it really take to run a multi-seven-figure business as a photographer and educator? Today on the podcast, I have the honor of chatting with a long-time friend of mine and also one of the most world-renowned photographers in my lifetime. Katelyn James is a trailblazer and a trendsetter who has built a business that generates over $250,000 every single month. In this conversation, we pull back the curtain and talk about what it truly takes to make that sort of revenue, including the things no one talks about.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, get paid faster, and have business flow your way with HoneyBook. Use the code PODCAST to get 20% off your first year as a new member.Sources mentioned in this episode:CNBC article about KatelynHoneybook's new AI toolConnect with the guest:YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/KatelynJamesInstagram: www.instagram.com/katelynjamesWebsite: https://katelynjames.com/Podcast: https://katelynjames.com/podcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/2/2023
51:36
19: Turning one TikTok video into 100k subscribers with Financial Feminist Tori Dunlap
Ready for the ultimate behind-the-scenes look into success on TikTok? Today's guest turned a single TikTok video into 100,000 email subscribers, and she’s sharing her secrets on today’s episode. Tori Dunlap is a financial expert and the author of the New York Times Bestselling book Financial Feminist. She’s an incredible creator and I’m so excited for you to learn from her success.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, get paid faster, and have business flow your way with HoneyBook. Use the code PODCAST to get 20% off your first year as a new member.Sources mentioned in this episodeRetiring with $6 million TikTokJenna KutcherRamit SethiBuying coffee vs a home TikTokConnect with the guestTori’s Money Personality QuizThe Financial Feminist BookWebsite: https://herfirst100k.com/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/herfirst100k/ TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@herfirst100kPodcast: herfirst100k.com/financial-feminist-podcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/26/2023
45:16
18: Why High-Achievers Struggle with Self Doubt with Author Jeffrey Shaw
How do you combat self-doubt and imposter syndrome as an independent business owner? Jeffrey Shaw started his self-employment lifetime career at the age of 14 years old, selling eggs door to door. In this episode, he’s empowering you with the tools you need to move past the hurdle of self-doubt to pursue your dreams.As an adult, Jeffrey Shaw created a highly successful portrait photography business, where his images now hang in the halls of Harvard and have been featured on Oprah. Today he is also an author, a podcast host, a TEDx speaker, and a coach empowering self-employed individuals to truly build profitable businesses and pursue their dreams. In this conversation, we are talking all about the monster that keeps many of us from going after what we want: self-doubt.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, get paid faster, and have business flow your way with HoneyBook. Use the code PODCAST to get 20% off your first year as a new member.Review full show notes, resources, and transcript at podcast.honeybook.comSources mentioned in this episode:Brené BrownBrain primingJeffrey’s TedX TalkConnect with the guest:Take Jeffrey’s self-doubt surveyWebsite: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/Podcast: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/podcastBooks: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/the-self-employed-life Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/19/2023
39:58
17: Leveraging AI to Grow Your Business with Tech Educator LaShonda Brown
When it comes to AI, one of the biggest challenges that business owners face is discerning when to lean into this new technology and when not to use it. How do you take advantage of automation and streamline your business while still maintaining a fingerprint on the outcome?On today’s episode, I sat down with technology educator and content creator LaShonda Brown to talk about this very dilemma. LaShonda does an amazing job of making tech accessible so that you can do more in your business and life.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, get paid faster, and have business flow your way with HoneyBook. Use the code PODCAST to get 20% off your first year as a new member.Review full show notes, resources, and transcript at podcast.honeybook.comResources mentioned in this episode:Lara CaseyCanva Verified ExpertsHoneyBook ProsClient Expectations DataStream YardCanva Magic WriteGrooveBody doubling and ADHDMini ChatConnect with the guestWebsite: https://www.lashondabrown.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaShondaMBrownThe Bootstrap Club: https://www.lashondabrown.com/jointheclubInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/lashondambrown/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/12/2023
47:21
Bonus: Meta Threads: 5 Key Learnings from a Meteoric Launch with Akua Konadu
Meta Threads has been a major topic of conversation online. Threads is essentially positioning itself as one of the most successful social media app launches ever by capturing the attention of 73 million users in a matter of days. Akua and I sat down to share five of the biggest lessons we took away from the launch of Meta Threads (and no, we’re not talking about how you can use it as a business owner). Sneak peek is that our final takeaway is spicy.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, get paid faster, and have business flow your way with HoneyBook. Use the code PODCAST to get 20% off your first year as a new member.Review full show notes, resources, and transcript at podcast.honeybook.comResources mentioned:Episode 8: Dawn RichardsonDigiday ArticleConnect with us on ThreadsHoneyBook: @honeybookAkua: @akuakonadu_Natalie: @nataliefranke Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
We're on a mission to uncover the science of self-made success. Join Natalie Franke, as she interviews some of the most brilliant minds in business―digging deep into the details and uncovering strategies that turned entrepreneurial hopes into tales of triumph.The Independent Business podcast is powered by HoneyBook, the all-in-one platform for anyone with clients. Book clients, manage projects, and get paid faster with HoneyBook, and have business flow your way. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.