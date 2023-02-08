18: Why High-Achievers Struggle with Self Doubt with Author Jeffrey Shaw

How do you combat self-doubt and imposter syndrome as an independent business owner? Jeffrey Shaw started his self-employment lifetime career at the age of 14 years old, selling eggs door to door. In this episode, he's empowering you with the tools you need to move past the hurdle of self-doubt to pursue your dreams.As an adult, Jeffrey Shaw created a highly successful portrait photography business, where his images now hang in the halls of Harvard and have been featured on Oprah. Today he is also an author, a podcast host, a TEDx speaker, and a coach empowering self-employed individuals to truly build profitable businesses and pursue their dreams. In this conversation, we are talking all about the monster that keeps many of us from going after what we want: self-doubt.Sources mentioned in this episode:Brené BrownBrain primingJeffrey's TedX TalkConnect with the guest:Take Jeffrey's self-doubt surveyWebsite: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/Podcast: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/podcastBooks: https://www.jeffreyshaw.com/the-self-employed-life