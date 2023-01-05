In Touch Ministries on Oneplace.com

In Touch Ministries is the broadcast teaching ministry of Dr. Charles Stanley. More
When We Feel Helpless - Part 1
When you’re facing insurmountable obstacles and all appears to be lost, there is only one direction to turn: toward God. Dr. Stanley exhorts us to lean on God and trust Him to intervene in our most difficult trials. It’s when you’re at the end of your rope that you learn to truly rely on God.
5/4/2023
The Believer's Valley Experiences - Part 2
No one can completely escape all suffering in this life. But as believers in an all-powerful, loving God, we can face difficulties with confidence and assurance. He will protect and watch over us, no matter what troubling places He allows us to walk through.
5/3/2023
The Believer's Valley Experiences - Part 1
No one can completely escape all suffering in this life. But as believers in an all-powerful, loving God, we can face difficulties with confidence and assurance. He will protect and watch over us, no matter what troubling places He allows us to walk through.
5/2/2023
How To Stay Young And Fruitful All Your Life - Part 2
How do you stay young all your life? Do you take a pill? Do you stick to an exercise plan? In this message, Dr. Stanley explains that the right attitude and staying disciplined are two key elements in leading fruitful lives.
5/1/2023
Life Lessons From Dad - Andy Stanley
Not all pastors’ kids grow up seeing their fathers consistently live out the biblical truths they teach. Thankfully, Andy Stanley had that privilege. During Dr. Stanley’s 80th birthday celebration, Andy shared four invaluable life lessons he learned from his dad.
In this message, Andy talks about how his father taught him:
- God has a plan for your life.
- Be generous and stay out of debt.
- As a leader, you have to stand alone sometimes.
- Family is worth fighting for.
Full of personal anecdotes, fond memories and moving stories about his relationship with his father, Andy’s message will encourage you to live out these biblical lessons in your own life, and pass them on to the next generation.
