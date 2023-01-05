In Touch Ministries on Oneplace.com

Life Lessons From Dad - Andy Stanley

Not all pastors' kids grow up seeing their fathers consistently live out the biblical truths they teach. Thankfully, Andy Stanley had that privilege. During Dr. Stanley's 80th birthday celebration, Andy shared four invaluable life lessons he learned from his dad. In this message, Andy talks about how his father taught him: - God has a plan for your life. - Be generous and stay out of debt. - As a leader, you have to stand alone sometimes. - Family is worth fighting for. Full of personal anecdotes, fond memories and moving stories about his relationship with his father, Andy's message will encourage you to live out these biblical lessons in your own life, and pass them on to the next generation.