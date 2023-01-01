In These Cleats is a half hour comedy series that celebrates the female athlete with a focus on soccer. Hosted by Angel City FC star, Paige Nielsen, and comedia...

In These Cleats

About In These Cleats

In These Cleats is a half hour comedy series that celebrates the female athlete with a focus on soccer. Hosted by Angel City FC star, Paige Nielsen, and comedian and soccer superfan, Tien Tran.