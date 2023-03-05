Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tim Ballard
In The Trenches tells the stories of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.): an organization dedicated to rescuing victims of human trafficking and exploitation worldwide.
Society & Culture

  • How a K9 is fighting to protect children from exploitation in Riverside County
    Today, Tim and Matt are joined by Joel Pabelico, an investigator within the DA’s office in Riverside County. Joel has the very special assignment of being the handler of K9 Chewie, one of our K9 dogs that we sponsored to be trained with Jordan Detection K9. In this episode, Joel shares how K9s are trained to sniff out electronics in search warrants, and how a dog can be used to fight child crimes. Joel works predominantly in child sexual abuse material cases where suspects tend to hide illicit photos and videos on devices that are easily concealed. This includes USBs, SD cards and cell phones. So how does a dog smell out images of victimized children? ESDs, or electronic scent detection K9s, are trained to identify specific chemical odors that are present in digital devices. Joel talks us through the process of executing a search warrant with a K9, and gives examples of interesting behaviors that the dog will display when a particular scent has been detected.  Chewie and Joel were paired up on day one of training and he talks about their deep bond that can’t compare to any other type of relationship. K9 dogs like Chewie have been instrumental in many child crime rescues and Joel shares a notable case they cracked together in Riverside County involving a livestream. Make sure you check out Chewie’s Instagram account where Joel posts photos to commemorate these operations and spread awareness to help combat this type of crime.   LINKS: Chewie’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/k9_chewie/   Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad? - Website: https://www.ourrescue.org/ - Donate: https://www.ourrescue.org/give-now - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue - Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/operation-underground-railroad/ - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ourrescueSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    22:32
  • The Founders Behind Operation Underground Railroad’s Anti-Trafficking Mission
    Our first-ever employee, Matt Cooper, joins Tim today to share the reflections on the early days, starting with a crazy phone call and Matt leaving college to join Tim in Utah. Now 10 years and 150 employees later, Tim and Matt return to their first operation in Haiti, where they rescued 26 kids. Two of which Tim went on to adopt.  Back in those days, Operation Underground Railroad had just enough money to complete two operations, after which, their financial future was uncertain. All they knew was that they needed to rescue.  We talk about Operation Underground Railroad and how Tim had to fight another battle he didn’t know existed: bureaucracy and hypocrisy. There was also quite a lot of backlash around the use of the name “Underground Railroad” by white people. It was seen by some as being a racist act to use this name. Matt and Tim discuss how when the focus is on the rescue, it helps people to see what racism actually is and what it isn't. Reflecting on the details of that first rescue in Haiti, Tim and Matt talk about the operation uncovering a fake orphanage selling children into slavery, including a US citizen who was taken during a church service. Matt shares how he was thrown into the operation in ways he didn’t anticipate and the impact it still has on him today.  This work is never done and Operation Underground Railroad needs your help to rescue as many children as possible. To help us carry out more operations, please head to ourrescue.org/give-now and thanks for listening.   Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad? - Website: https://www.ourrescue.org/ - Donate: https://www.ourrescue.org/give-now - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue - Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/operation-underground-railroad/ - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ourrescueSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    30:37
  • Welcome to In The Trenches
    In The Trenches tells the stories of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.): an organization dedicated to rescuing victims of human trafficking and exploitation worldwide. O.U.R. works with national and international governments to provide cutting-edge forensic tools and training, develop intel, go undercover, carry out rescue efforts, and conduct aftercare for the survivors of human trafficking. O.U.R. Founder and CEO, and In The Trenches host Tim Ballard will explore these operations with special guests who are taking bold action in the fight to end human trafficking and exploitation. From undercover operators and aftercare specialists to survivors and advocates, these fighters will share behind-the-scenes accounts from around the world. O.U.R. exists to shine a light worldwide on the global issue of human trafficking and exploitation. From O.U.R.’s inception in 2013 to now, O.U.R. has assisted in the arrest of thousands of predators, and in the rescue of thousands of brave survivors who are now on the path to healing. We will not stop until zero humans are sold or exploited. The stories told in In The Trenches are a strong weapon in this war against modern-day slavery and human trafficking.To help support O.U.R. and rescue and care for more children, please head to https://www.ourrescue.org/give-now and thanks for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    3:30

About In The Trenches

In The Trenches tells the stories of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.): an organization dedicated to rescuing victims of human trafficking and exploitation worldwide. O.U.R. works with national and international governments to provide cutting-edge forensic tools and training, develop intel, go undercover, carry out rescue efforts, and conduct aftercare for the survivors of human trafficking.

O.U.R. Founder and CEO, and In The Trenches host Tim Ballard will explore these operations with special guests who are taking bold action in the fight to end human trafficking and exploitation. From undercover operators and aftercare specialists to survivors and advocates, these fighters will share behind-the-scenes accounts from around the world.

O.U.R. exists to shine a light worldwide on the global issue of human trafficking and exploitation. From O.U.R.’s inception in 2013 to now, O.U.R. has assisted in the arrest of thousands of predators, and in the rescue of thousands of brave survivors who are now on the path to healing. We will not stop until zero humans are sold or exploited.

The stories told in In The Trenches are a strong weapon in this war against modern-day slavery and human trafficking.To help support O.U.R. and rescue and care for more children, please head to https://www.ourrescue.org/give-now and thanks for listening.

