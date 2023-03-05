The Founders Behind Operation Underground Railroad’s Anti-Trafficking Mission

Our first-ever employee, Matt Cooper, joins Tim today to share the reflections on the early days, starting with a crazy phone call and Matt leaving college to join Tim in Utah. Now 10 years and 150 employees later, Tim and Matt return to their first operation in Haiti, where they rescued 26 kids. Two of which Tim went on to adopt. Back in those days, Operation Underground Railroad had just enough money to complete two operations, after which, their financial future was uncertain. All they knew was that they needed to rescue. We talk about Operation Underground Railroad and how Tim had to fight another battle he didn't know existed: bureaucracy and hypocrisy. There was also quite a lot of backlash around the use of the name "Underground Railroad" by white people. It was seen by some as being a racist act to use this name. Matt and Tim discuss how when the focus is on the rescue, it helps people to see what racism actually is and what it isn't. Reflecting on the details of that first rescue in Haiti, Tim and Matt talk about the operation uncovering a fake orphanage selling children into slavery, including a US citizen who was taken during a church service. Matt shares how he was thrown into the operation in ways he didn't anticipate and the impact it still has on him today. This work is never done and Operation Underground Railroad needs your help to rescue as many children as possible.