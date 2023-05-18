In The Shadows
7: Episode 7: Pending
Maricza embarks on a journey to find out more about her biological father’s past and makes some surprising discoveries.
6: Episode 6: Alibi
As we go over the timeline of that fatal day, it turns out some of the information presented during the trial may have been incorrect.
5: Episode 5: Reign Of Terror
Many years later, new information comes to light after some individuals speak up for the first time about what they witnessed.
4: Episode 4: Painful Secrets
Every family has secrets. But some are darker than others.
3: Episode 3: Heads I Win, Tails You Lose
The trial for Maria’s murder captivated and divided a community while the public opinion was splitas to one question: Is Offord an outstanding young man or a criminal mastermind?
In The Shadows delves into a riveting unsolved mystery from 1991. When the body of a young woman is discovered by two terrified boys in the desert near Bakersfield, California, authorities quickly target her popular star-athlete boyfriend. The case - one of the most controversial in Kern County’s history - quickly drew national media attention, and the ensuing trials divided the community and sparked a heated debate. Despite that, the perpetrator of this horrific crime remained unpunished. 32 years after the murder, a fresh investigation conducted by this podcast takes an unexpected turn when several individuals reveal shocking information previously unknown by authorities and the public alike.
