In The Room with Naomi Raine | Episode 3: People Who Stay with Morris and Karis Trowers



Welcome back to In The Room with Naomi Raine — a space for real people, honest conversations, and sacred spaces.



In “People Who Stay,” Naomi sits down with G. Morris Coleman and Karis Trowers for an honest conversation about relationships, friendship, and the people who choose to stay through every season.



Together, they talk about what it means to build relationships that last, how to recognize the people who are truly for you, and the importance of showing up for one another through both the beautiful and difficult moments. They unpack the work, grace, and intentionality it takes to cultivate meaningful relationships and what we can learn from the people who have walked with us along the way.



It’s honest. It’s encouraging. And it’s a reminder that the people we do life with matter — and that sometimes, one of the greatest gifts is simply having someone who stays.



Some conversations give you answers. Others remind you that you don’t have to do life alone.



This is In The Room.



There’s always room for you.



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Instagram: @intheroomwithnaomi

Naomi Raine: @naomiraine



CREDITS



Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine

Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises

Edited by Khennedy Gandy

Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney



Music

Naomi Raine: https://music.apple.com/us/album/heart-songs-vol-2-adoration/1216989581