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6 episodes
- Break The Cycle with Marissa Felder | In The Room with Naomi Raine | S1 EP2
What if the most significant things we inherit from our families aren't genetic?
In this episode of In The Room, Naomi Raine welcomes her mother, Marissa Felder, for a personal conversation about generational patterns, family dynamics, and the things we carry from one generation to the next.
Together, they explore how emotional habits, communication styles, beliefs, and family roles shape our lives, and what it looks like to intentionally break unhealthy cycles without placing blame on previous generations.
It's a conversation about seeing our parents as people, extending grace, and recognizing that we have the power to decide which parts of our family stories deserve to continue.
Because breaking the cycle doesn't mean dishonoring your past. Sometimes, it's how you create a healthier future.
This is In The Room. There's always room for you. 🤎
CONNECT WITH US
In The Room on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/intheroomwithnaomi/
Naomi Raine on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/naomiraine/
Naomi Raine on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NaomiRaineMusic/
CREDITS
Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine
Featuring Marissa Felder
Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises
Edited by James Taylor
Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney
- Gone Girl | In The Room with Naomi Raine | S1 EP1
Have you ever looked back at an old picture or heard a familiar song and suddenly remembered a version of yourself you haven't thought about in years?
In this solo episode of In The Room, Naomi Raine reflects on the parts of ourselves that quietly disappear as life changes, responsibilities grow, and we become who our circumstances require us to be.
It's an honest conversation about growing older, evolving, remembering who you used to be, and making room for who you're becoming.
Because sometimes nothing went wrong. Life just got full.
This is In The Room. There's always room for you. 🤎
CONNECT WITH US
In The Room on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/intheroomwithnaomi/
Naomi Raine on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/naomiraine/
Naomi Raine on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NaomiRaineMusic/
Listen to Naomi's Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/naomi-raine/670137315
CREDITS
Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine
Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises
Edited by James Taylor
Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney
- In The Room with Naomi Raine | Episode 4: Flag On The Play
Welcome back to In The Room with Naomi Raine — a space for real people, honest conversations, and sacred spaces.
In this solo episode, Naomi takes a moment to sit down and talk through some of the things that have been on her heart and mind lately.
“Flag On The Play” is an honest conversation about the moments when life makes you stop, take a look at what’s happening, and ask yourself what needs to change. Naomi shares openly about boundaries, growth, relationships, faith, and learning to recognize when something simply isn’t right for you anymore.
It’s a conversation about paying attention to the red flags, giving yourself permission to pause, and trusting God in the process of figuring out what comes next.
No perfect answers. No polished version of the story. Just Naomi, sharing what she’s learning along the way.
This is In The Room.
There’s always room for you.
Subscribe to the channel and join us for the next episode.
Follow In The Room:
Instagram: @intheroomwithnaomi
Follow Naomi:
Instagram: @naomiraine
CREDITS
Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine
Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises
Edited by Khennedy Gandy
Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney
Music
Naomi Raine: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/naomi-raine/670137315
- In The Room with Naomi Raine | Episode 3: People Who Stay with Morris and Karis Trowers
Welcome back to In The Room with Naomi Raine — a space for real people, honest conversations, and sacred spaces.
In “People Who Stay,” Naomi sits down with G. Morris Coleman and Karis Trowers for an honest conversation about relationships, friendship, and the people who choose to stay through every season.
Together, they talk about what it means to build relationships that last, how to recognize the people who are truly for you, and the importance of showing up for one another through both the beautiful and difficult moments. They unpack the work, grace, and intentionality it takes to cultivate meaningful relationships and what we can learn from the people who have walked with us along the way.
It’s honest. It’s encouraging. And it’s a reminder that the people we do life with matter — and that sometimes, one of the greatest gifts is simply having someone who stays.
Some conversations give you answers. Others remind you that you don’t have to do life alone.
This is In The Room.
There’s always room for you.
Subscribe to the channel and join us for the next episode.
Instagram: @intheroomwithnaomi
Naomi Raine: @naomiraine
CREDITS
Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine
Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises
Edited by Khennedy Gandy
Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney
Music
Naomi Raine: https://music.apple.com/us/album/heart-songs-vol-2-adoration/1216989581
- In The Room with Naomi Raine | Episode 2: The Hard Way Forward with G. Morris Coleman
Welcome back to In The Room with Naomi Raine — a space for real people, honest conversations, and sacred spaces.
In “The Hard Way Forward,” Naomi sits down with G. Morris Coleman for an honest conversation about what happens when life doesn’t go according to plan — and you still have to keep moving.
Together, they talk about faith, purpose, growth, and the lessons that can only be learned by living through them. They unpack what it means to trust God when you don’t understand the process, how difficult seasons can change you, and the wisdom that comes from choosing to move forward instead of allowing where you’ve been to determine where you’re going.
It’s honest. It’s reflective. And it’s a conversation about learning that sometimes the way forward is the hard way — but that doesn’t mean you’re going the wrong way.
Some conversations give you answers. Others give you what you need to keep going.
This is In The Room.
There’s always room for you.
Subscribe to the channel and join us for the next episode.
Instagram: @intheroomwithnaomi
Naomi Raine: Naomiraine
CREDITS
Hosted & Executive Produced by Naomi Raine
Creative Direction & Produced by Errol Nembhard | Emerge Entrepreneurial Enterprises
Edited by Khennedy Gandy
Audio Engineering by Stephen Burney
Music
Naomi Raine: https://music.apple.com/us/album/heart-songs-vol-2-adoration/1216989581
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About In The Room with Naomi Raine
Welcome to In The Room with Naomi Raine — a space for real people, honest conversations, and sacred spaces.Hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Naomi Raine, In The Room makes space for the conversations that happen beyond the stage, the spotlight, and what we usually share publicly.Through honest conversations with friends, family, artists, leaders, and some familiar faces, Naomi explores faith, relationships, motherhood, purpose, creativity, healing, and the experiences that shape who we become.Some conversations are deep. Some are funny. Some may go somewhere completely unexpected. But every episode is an invitation to listen, reflect, laugh, learn, and maybe see a little of your own story in someone else's.Because when we make room for honest conversation, we realize we're not navigating life alone.Pull up a seat. There’s always room for you.Follow @intheroomwithnaomi on Instagram for more from the show.Podcast website
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