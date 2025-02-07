In The Garden with Kim Aguilar, The Southern Daisy

Episode 1: Welcome to In the Garden – Gardening Is for Everyone (Yes, Even You!)

🌿 It’s here—my very first episode of In the Garden! 🌿I’m Kim Aguilar, the Southern Daisy, and I’m so excited to finally bring this podcast to life! Whether you’re dreaming of beautiful blooms, tackling outdoor projects, or just getting started with flowers from seed—this is the place for you.In this very first episode, we’re breaking down the idea of the “brown thumb” and why gardening is for everyone—yes, even you! If you’ve ever thought, “I just can’t keep plants alive,” I’m here to tell you—that’s a myth. Gardening is a skill anyone can learn, and I’m here to help you grow with confidence.✨ In this episode, you’ll learn:✔️ Why the “brown thumb” is just a myth.✔️ How gardening is a skill, not a talent.✔️ Simple ways to get started without feeling overwhelmed.🌸 Let’s Connect!🎥 Watch tutorials on my YouTube channel → [https://www.youtube.com/@thesoutherndaisyllc]🌿 Join my membership community → [https://thesoutherndaisy.mykajabi.com/offers/QCvu6bxa/checkout]I’m Kim Aguilar, the Southern Daisy, and I’ll see you in the garden!Links to my social mediawww.youtube.com/@thesoutherndaisyllc