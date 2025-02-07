Episode 1: Welcome to In the Garden – Gardening Is for Everyone (Yes, Even You!)
🌿 It's here—my very first episode of In the Garden! 🌿I'm Kim Aguilar, the Southern Daisy, and I'm so excited to finally bring this podcast to life! Whether you're dreaming of beautiful blooms, tackling outdoor projects, or just getting started with flowers from seed—this is the place for you.In this very first episode, we're breaking down the idea of the "brown thumb" and why gardening is for everyone—yes, even you! If you've ever thought, "I just can't keep plants alive," I'm here to tell you—that's a myth. Gardening is a skill anyone can learn, and I'm here to help you grow with confidence.✨ In this episode, you'll learn:✔️ Why the "brown thumb" is just a myth.✔️ How gardening is a skill, not a talent.✔️ Simple ways to get started without feeling overwhelmed.
About In The Garden with Kim Aguilar, The Southern Daisy
🌸 Welcome to In the Garden with Kim Aguilar, The Southern Daisy! 🌸Hi, I’m Kim Aguilar, and I’ve spent years helping people grow their confidence in the garden—no experience needed. Gardening has been one of the most fulfilling and rewarding parts of my life, and now, I’m on a mission to help others just like you create beauty, tackle garden projects, and transform outdoor spaces into places you love.But let’s be honest: gardening can feel overwhelming at first. You might be unsure where to start, which plants to grow, or how to bring your landscaping dreams to life. Maybe you’ve tried before and thought, This just isn’t for me. I’m here to tell you that gardening isn’t about being perfect—it’s about learning, growing, and enjoying the process along the way.Each week on In the Garden, we’ll dive into simple, practical tips to help you grow flowers from seed, create stunning landscapes, and cultivate joy right in your own backyard. I’ll also share my favorite strategies for seasonal gardening, share my 20+ years of gardening wins and opportunities, and ways to create outdoor spaces that reflect your personality and style.Whether you’re a beginner or looking for fresh inspiration, this podcast is your friendly guide to all things gardening. So, come along with me—let’s grow something beautiful together!Subscribe now, and I’ll see you in the garden.