Katie and Helen answer your questions about narcissism, parentification and emotional abuse. Empowering growth through psychoeducation, breaking the cycle one p...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 74
73. Am I Working with a Narcissist?
For our bonus show The Freudian Slip and to support us please go to our Patreon This week our listener tries to understand her colleague's behaviour and what she can do to manage the situation. Listen to Katie and Helen look at this difficult situation from all angles and offer their insight into what's going on. Join us on facebook! - A private group for support and community In Sight is sponsored by Pinch of Nom! Buy their amazing new cookbook Enjoy here now! Helen's Amazon Store - for book recommendations and mindful activities We're writing a book!! Sign up here for more information as it comes! We now have Instagram! Click here to follow, and send messages to be read on the show. And to submit your own question, please email [email protected] This episode is edited by Sam Atkinson you can contact him here.
7/28/2023
1:31:21
72. Does She Only Love Me For My Money
For our bonus show The Freudian Slip and to support us please go to our Patreon This week our listener wants to know how to hold boundaries around money with her mum, without getting discarded. Is it even possible? Listen to Katie and Helen look at this difficult situation from all angles and offer their insight into what's going on. Join us on facebook! - A private group for support and community In Sight is sponsored by Pinch of Nom! Buy their amazing new cookbook Enjoy here now! Helen's Amazon Store - for book recommendations and mindful activities We're writing a book!! Sign up here for more information as it comes! We now have Instagram! Click here to follow, and send messages to be read on the show. And to submit your own question, please email [email protected] This episode is edited by Sam Atkinson you can contact him here.
7/21/2023
1:29:29
71. Is She As Guilty As Him?
For our bonus show The Freudian Slip and to support us please go to our Patreon This week our listener asks if she should go no contact with her enabling mum. But is mum an enabler, or is something else going on? Listen to Katie and Helen look at this difficult situation from all angles and offer their insight into what's going on. Join us on facebook! - A private group for support and community In Sight is sponsored by Pinch of Nom! Buy their amazing new cookbook Enjoy here now! Helen's Amazon Store - for book recommendations and mindful activities We're writing a book!! Sign up here for more information as it comes! We now have Instagram! Click here to follow, and send messages to be read on the show. And to submit your own question, please email [email protected] This episode is edited by Sam Atkinson you can contact him here.
7/14/2023
1:22:14
The Fear of No - Bonus Episode of The Freudian Slip
For our bonus show The Freudian Slip and to support us please go to our Patreon This week we are releasing an episode of the Freudian Slip our Patreon show because we are on holiday! Have a listen and if you want to here more and belong to our patreon, please click here. Join us on facebook! - A private group for support and community In Sight is sponsored by Pinch of Nom! Buy their amazing new cookbook Enjoy here now! Helen's Amazon Store - for book recommendations and mindful activities We're writing a book!! Sign up here for more information as it comes! We now have Instagram! Click here to follow, and send messages to be read on the show. And to submit your own question, please email [email protected] This episode is edited by Sam Atkinson you can contact him here.
7/7/2023
30:41
69. Am I Being Two Faced?
For our bonus show The Freudian Slip and to support us please go to our Patreon This week our listener struggles to know if she's being two faced for taking financial support from her mum despite having strong feelings about the way her mum has treated her. Listen to Katie and Helen look at this difficult situation from all angles and offer their insight into what's going on. Join us on facebook! - A private group for support and community In Sight is sponsored by Pinch of Nom! Buy their amazing new cookbook Enjoy here now! Helen's Amazon Store - for book recommendations and mindful activities We're writing a book!! Sign up here for more information as it comes! We now have Instagram! Click here to follow, and send messages to be read on the show. And to submit your own question, please email [email protected] This episode is edited by Sam Atkinson you can contact him here.