Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to In Proximity in the App
Listen to In Proximity in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
In Proximity

In Proximity

Podcast In Proximity
Podcast In Proximity

In Proximity

Proximity Media
add
A podcast about craft, career, and creativity from Proximity Media, the production company that helped bring you Creed III, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space J... More
ArtsVisual ArtsSociety & CulturePersonal JournalsBusinessCareers
A podcast about craft, career, and creativity from Proximity Media, the production company that helped bring you Creed III, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space J... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler
    Charles D. King is the founder and CEO of MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of Black people, indigenous people, and people of color. Some of their projects include Dear Mama, Mudbound, Fences, and Judas and the Black Messiah, produced with Proximity Media and Warner Brothers. Formerly a partner/senior agent at William Morris Endeavor, Charles was the first Black partner in the company’s 100+ year history and the first ever Black partner at any major talent agency. In 2021, when Judas and the Black Messiah was nominated for Best Picture, Charles became part of the first ever all-Black team of producers nominated for an Academy Award alongside director Shaka King and Proximity founder Ryan Coogler. The team worked closely with an esteemed group of Black creatives, activists, and executives including Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. and Niija Kuykendall, then SVP of Production at Warner Brothers, now VP of Film at Netflix. Charles and Ryan talk about how they first met (2:40), the role of an agent (5:34), Charles’ transition to founding MACRO (10:27), Charles’ role in the launch of Proximity (23:30), the making of Judas the Black Messiah (26:00), and their Prox Recs for working in the entertainment business (40:03).Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.CONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity Media.Producer: Paola MardoExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEpisode Editor and Production Assistant: Polina Cherezova
    4/30/2023
    43:45
  • Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian
    Natalie Qasabian is an award-winning film producer who has worked on independent and studio films including Searching, Run, and Missing. She is a frequent collaborator of writing partners Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. (Aneesh and Sev are previous guests on this podcast – be sure to check out their episode if you haven’t already.) Natalie and Sev are married and they are partners in work and life. They share their meet cute (2:20), how they started working together (6:00), their producing process (17:14), the power of a great email (23:17), and the secret to working successfully with your life partner (30:42).Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.CONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity Media.Producer: Paola MardoExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEpisode Editor: Cedric WilsonProduction Assistant: Polina Cherezova
    4/23/2023
    37:08
  • Pete Nicks and D'Angelo "D'Lo" Louis
    When Proximity’s co-founder and head of nonfiction Pete Nicks and creative executive D’Angelo “D’Lo” Louis met through their friend Ryan Coogler, they connected as Bay Area creatives and through their shared experience of incarceration. Pete is a director and producer whose award-winning films The Waiting Room, The Force, and Homeroom serve as a trilogy of urgent and immersive documentaries that explore health care, criminal justice, and education in Oakland, California. His upcoming documentaries, produced with Proximity Media, include Stephen Curry: Underrated and Anthem. D’Lo is a filmmaker and music manager who got his start as an assistant on Space Jam: A New Legacy, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Most recently, he was an associate producer on Creed III. On this special episode, Pete and D’Lo sit down to talk about their experiences for the first time (2:44), including how they found their way to creative work (13:15) and why it’s important for them to share their stories (21:45).Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.CONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity Media.Producer: Paola MardoExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEpisode Editor: Cameron KellProduction Assistant: Polina Cherezova
    4/16/2023
    38:00
  • Roman Mars and Ryan Coogler
    Proximity founder Ryan Coogler talks all about podcasts with Roman Mars, host and creator of 99% Invisible, a sound-rich narrative podcast about architecture and design. They discuss holding pandemic meetings about the business of podcasting (3:47), Roman’s journey from science to public radio to 99% Invisible (5:10), finding the balance between being an artist and business owner plus why Roman believes a producer is the highest form of worker (9:56), collaborating on the Judas and the Black Messiah Podcast (14:29), the read-to-tape system (18:42), and Prox Recs that include a good coffee table book that will impress your friends and how to make great radio (25:19).Learn more, get links to the films and podcasts discussed, and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.CONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity Media.Producer: Paola MardoExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEpisode Editor: Cedric WilsonProduction Assistant: Polina Cherezova
    4/9/2023
    29:16
  • Tunji Balogun and Archie Davis
    From assistant desks at Interscope Records to the Def Jam C-suite, Tunji Balogun and Archie Davis share their journey as music industry executives. Tunji is CEO and Chairman of Def Jam Recordings while Archie is Def Jam’s Chief Creative Officer and Proximity Media’s Co-Founder and Co-Head of Music alongside Ludwig Göransson. Tunji was a rapper before transitioning into music marketing and A&R, signing artists like Childish Gambino, SZA, and H.E.R. Archie was a leading architect on the Black Panther and Wakanda Forever soundtracks, the award-winning Wendy’s We Beefin? EP, and the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack and Academy Award-winning original song “Fight For You” by H.E.R. They explain what A&R really means (1:52) and discuss navigating careers in the music business (4:22), aspiring to be the greatest executive and rapper alive a.k.a. Jay-Z (23:10), the Black Panther soundtracks and Tunji’s Nigerian roots (27:06), their top 5 space albums (35:55), and Prox Recs (38:04).Learn more and read the transcript of this conversation at ProximityMedia.com.CONNECT WITH PROXIMITY MEDIA:Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. We’re also on YouTube.Learn more at ProximityMedia.com.Text PROX to 510-998-3176 or head to subtext.to/prox for updates on new episodes and latest projects from Proximity Media.CREDITS:In Proximity is a production of Proximity Media.Producer: Paola MardoExecutive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Paola MardoTheme Song and Additional Music: Ludwig GöranssonSound Designer and Mix Engineer: Ken NanaEpisode Editor: Cedric WilsonProduction Assistant: Polina Cherezova
    4/2/2023
    43:27

More Arts podcasts

About In Proximity

A podcast about craft, career, and creativity from Proximity Media, the production company that helped bring you Creed III, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever podcast and soundtrack, and more. New episodes every Sunday.
Podcast website

Listen to In Proximity, Writing with Craig and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

In Proximity

In Proximity

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

In Proximity: Podcasts in Family