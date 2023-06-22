In this episode Amanda and Dev catch up with each other after a busy week and take a dive into key things they each took away from hair school. Be sure to listen all the way through the episode to hear them answer some of the listener questions that are being submitted.
Our glow up story
Join Amanda and Devyn in getting to know them a little better and how they met. They share how they became friends which led them to opening up Glow Hair Co. together. *Be sure to WATCH this episode, not just listen, to follow along and get the entire experience!*