This one’s for the girlies who want to elevate their energy and start manifesting the life they deserve. From letting go of things that no longer serve you, to ... More
Ep. 23 HOW TO BE LESS REACTIVE: Your Energy Is Too Expensive to Be Affected for Free
Listen up... we are about to give you some of the best advice you've ever heard!! And it all starts here, with REACTIVITY. In this episode, we chat about having an expensive energy and how that should not be easily accessible to ANYONE in your life. You can't control the things that life throws your way, but you can control how you REACT to them. Having control over how reactive you are is one of best ways to level up in your relationships and in your quality of your life! Protect your energy, protect your peace, and start being FREE AF!Support the show
6/5/2023
27:52
Ep. 22 HOW TO BE CONFIDENT AF: Becoming The Person That No One Forgets
Let me let you in on a little secret... Confidence is a CHOICE. If you want to be the most attractive person to walk into a room, you can be. RIGHT NOW! In this episode, we spill all of our confidence secrets and dive into how we have become women who leave a mark. When you look people in their eye, when you trust in your words, and you believe in yourself, you are able to attract anything you want into your life. Confidence is an energy, and you can choose to wear it wherever and whenever you'd like.Support the show
5/29/2023
32:27
Ep. 21 10-MINUTE MORNING AFFIRMATIONS: Listen to This Every Day and See How Your Life Transforms
Today we are bringing you 10 minutes of extremely powerful affirmations to listen to every morning.. this is going to change your life! This episode was designed to be listened to as a part of your morning ritual to open up your channel to all of the abundance, joy, and flow that is meant for you every day! Wether you're making your bed, getting ready for the day, or even driving your car, repeat these affirmations aloud with me and watch how your life transforms! Support the show
5/22/2023
11:54
Ep. 20 UNEXPECTED ABUNDANCE IS COMING YOUR WAY THIS WEEK: How You Can Claim This and Keep Yourself Open to Unexpected Miracles
Unexpected abundance is coming your way this week and it's important that you know how to keep your mind and heart open to receiving it!! In this episode, we give you some big things to look forward to this week along with some ways you can implement flow in your day to day. Tune in to hear about just how amazing this week is going to be for you and how you can claim it! Support the show
5/15/2023
18:16
Ep. 19 THE BEST MORNING/EVENING ROUTINE: Here’s What We’re Doing Every Day to Stay In Alignment With Our Higher Selves & Manifest FAST!
Ever feel like your life is all over the place all the f'ing time? Well... do you have a consistent morning/night routine that keeps you grounded and in flow? THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT! In this episode, we chat about our personal morning/evening routines and how much they've changed our lives. Wether working a 9-5 (Nadine) or going to school full time (Ani) we are both always making time for ourselves every single day so that we can go into the world being the happiest best versions of ourselves. It's time for you to do the same bestie ♥Support the show
