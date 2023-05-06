Ep. 23 HOW TO BE LESS REACTIVE: Your Energy Is Too Expensive to Be Affected for Free

Listen up... we are about to give you some of the best advice you've ever heard!! And it all starts here, with REACTIVITY. In this episode, we chat about having an expensive energy and how that should not be easily accessible to ANYONE in your life. You can't control the things that life throws your way, but you can control how you REACT to them. Having control over how reactive you are is one of best ways to level up in your relationships and in your quality of your life! Protect your energy, protect your peace, and start being FREE AF!