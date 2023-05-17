Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Important, Not Important

Podcast Important, Not Important
  • 🌎 Start Over (Again)
    This week: Got fired? Start over.Plus: More young people are getting cancer, the rise of solar power, new YouTube misinformation rules, getting paid to bike to work, and moreHere's What You Can Do:⚡️ If apocalyptic skies and hazardous air quality reports are making your climate anxiety a little more intense this week (I feel you), look into the Climate Psychiatry Alliance’s database to find a climate-aware psychiatrist near you.⚡️ Help spread fire adaptation practices and give communities the tools they need to reduce their wildfire risk and increase their resilience by donating to Fire Adapted Communities.⚡️ Campaign to speed up the transition away from coal in your community by joining a local team to retire coal plants.⚡️ While you’re staying indoors to avoid the unhealthy air outside, purchase an air purifier to keep your indoor air quality up to par (got Scrooge McDuck cash? Donate a few to local schools).⚡️ Learn more about the impacts of air pollution, and read these recommendations for proper building ventilation.News RoundupHealth & MedicineA new pill for lung cancer was found to cut the risk of death in half during clinical trials, yay!Unfortunately, cancer is on the rise for people under 50 worldwide, and we don’t really know why, god I really fucking hate cancerThe chatbot “working” for an eating disorder helpline, instead of real humans capable of human empathy, was found to be encouraging unhealthy...
    6/9/2023
    18:12
  • 🌎 10 Questions You Need to Ask Right Now
    This week: Ask these questions before you click on ANYTHING.Plus: Gut inflammation news, California insurance gets harder to find, 750k adults just lost Medicaid, what (non-vaccinated) COVID actually does to your lungs, and moreHere's What You Can Do:⚡️ PFAS (“forever chemicals”) have been linked to serious health problems. Urge Congress bans PFAS from all food contact materials by using this script from Toxic-Free Future. ⚡️ Work in marketing? Join Clean Creatives, a movement of advertisers and PR professionals, and pledge to cut ties with fossil fuels.⚡️ Reclaim your right to privacy online with the Mullvad VPN (I use it every day). ⚡️ Keep informed with Circle of Blue’s in-depth reporting on the solutions and challenges to the water scarcity crisis. News RoundupHealth & MedicineMost pregnancy-related deaths occur in the year after a baby is born, prompting new strategies in caring for new mothers The science behind how chronic stress impacts gut healthNano-plastics are
    6/7/2023
    12:38
  • Best of: How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke
     What's in wildfire smoke and how can you protect yourself from it? Those are today's big questions, and my guest is Dr. Mary Prunicki. Dr. Prunicki is the Director of Air Pollution and Health Research at Stanford University under the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research. Her lab examines the impact of air pollution and wildfires on health, specifically immune health. Dr. Prunicki and I got together in late summer 2021 as fires and smoke just enveloped the American West and eventually the East Coast too. Almost two years later, the west has seen a very wet winter and relative if temporary respite from fires, but Canada's on fire now, and everyone can see and taste the smoke as the jet stream carries it all the way across the continent. So it's always a good time to understand how to protect yourself and your family, and that begins with understanding what you're protecting yourselves from, so we're rerunning this very popular and necessary conversation to make sure you and I, and all of us are up to speed all over again.-----------Have feedback or questions? Tweet us, or send a message to [email protected] here? Get started with our fan favorite episodes at podcast.importantnotimportant.com.-----------INI Book Club:Night by Elie WieselFind all of our guest recommendations at the INI Book Club: https://bookshop.org/lists/important-not-important-book-clubLinks:profiles.stanford.edu/mary-prunickiBuy Purple Air monitor (or just look at the live map)How to Buy a *Real* N95 MaskEPA Air Quality & Climate Change ResearchCalifornia Air Resources BoardAmerican Lung Association on Outdoor Air QualityStanford Center for Air Quality ResearchFrom Bloomberg: Wildfire's Toxic Legacy Leaves Children Gasping for Air Years LaterFollow us:Subscribe to our newsletter at importantnotimportant.comFollow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ImportantNotImpSubscribe to our
    5/29/2023
    1:00:39
  • 🌎 Gradually, and then all at once
    This week: Things feel pretty out of control. Get used to it.Plus: The Canadian West is burning, Oregon bans PFAS, ChatGPT plugins for everyone, the All We Can Save project is hiring, and moreHere's What You Can Do:⚡️Wildfire smoke exposure is directly linked to myriad health impacts due to poor air quality. Know your daily risk by using this Purple Air outdoor air monitor.⚡️We need to heal ourselves to heal the planet. Find resources and community to help with your climate anxiety through the Climate Mental Health Network.⚡️Act locally. Use ReFED to find current food waste policies and programs you can learn from and implement in your town.⚡️Work in local government? Biobot Analytics provides wastewater testing tools so we can better estimate the number of COVID-19 (and other diseases) infections in the communityNews RoundupHealth & MedicineThese are the cities with most bike deaths per capita (I share news like this to illustrate where we can make drastic improvements)Not to be outdone, the South Carolina House passed a six-week abortion banUnitedHealthcare wants doctors to get prior authorization for colonoscopies. People are very pissed off.Where American air pollution is improving, and getting worseClimateOur friends at the All We Can Save project are hiring a Programs & Community Manager — details here!Could enormous robots dramatically speed up solar farm construction? Sure!How can we 
    5/19/2023
    20:41
  • Health Care Is A Human Right
    Is healthcare a human right? That's today's big question, and it clearly shouldn't be a question, but here we are. My guest to help explain the obvious today is Dr. Sheila Davis, the CEO of Partners in Health. Sheila entered the global health arena in 1999, responding to the global HIV and AIDS pandemic. A few years later, she co-founded a small NGO that worked in both South Africa and Boston on a wide array of health projects, including the operation of a rural village nurse clinic. She joined PIH in 2010 as their main operation in Haiti was torn apart by the earthquake there and worked her way up over the years, becoming the Chief of the Ebola response during the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic. And then as the Chief of Clinical Operations and the Chief Nursing Officer, Sheila oversaw nursing efforts as well as the supply chain, medical informatics, laboratory infrastructure, and quality improvement activities.Dr. Davis is a frequent national speaker on global health and clinical topics, including HIV and AIDS, the Ebola epidemic, leadership in public health, and the role of nursing and human rights. And folks, if it is not clear enough for the past few years, just in the US, much less everywhere around the world, yes, healthcare is a human right, and everyone deserves a fair shake. -----------Have feedback or questions? Tweet us, or send a message to que[email protected] here? Get started with our fan favorite episodes at podcast.importantnotimportant.com.-----------INI Book Club:Devotions by Mary Oliver (a starting point, as one of many Mary Oliver poetry selections)Mountains Beyond Mountains by Paul FarmerAbove Ground by Clint SmithFind all of our guest recommendations at the INI Book Club: https://bookshop.org/lists/important-not-important-book-clubLinks:Get involved with Partners In HealthFollow Dr Davis on TwitterFollow us:Subscribe to our newsletter at importantnotimportant.comFollow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ImportantNotImpSubscribe to our YouTube channelFollow Quinn: twitter.com/quinnemmettEdited by Anthony...
    5/17/2023
    1:04:28

More Science podcasts

About Important, Not Important

Science for people who give a sh*t. Want to feel better AND unf*ck the world? The 6-time Webby nominee delivers deep conversations with the world's smartest people (scientists, doctors, CEO's, farmers, and more!), and digestible news updates every single week, loaded with tips and steps you and we can take to fix this place right up. We're talkin' clean energy and coral reefs, COVID vaccines and pediatric cancer research, clean water and carbon capture tech, asteroid deflection and artificial intelligence ethics. "A vital service in an era where important truths, outright fiction and mere trivia all compete for your attention.” - Craig Mazin, creator, writer, and executive producer of HBO's Chernobyl Hosted by Quinn Emmett
