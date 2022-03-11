Memes & Memetics

In this episode we chat with Benjamin Decker, a technology researcher and former investigative journalist at The New York Times. He is currently the CEO of Memetica, an open-source and human intelligence digital investigative firm. Ben explains the role of memetics and the importance of studying online information and social culture. We address the implications and potential dangers of online content that threaten the United States, and discuss the role of open source intelligence in the Ukraine War. Find out why Ben says online content sharing is basically a high school popularity contest! To learn more about Memetica, check out their website: https://memetica.co/.