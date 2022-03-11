Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Impolitic

Impolitic

Podcast Impolitic
Podcast Impolitic

Impolitic

Jeffrey Treistman & Matthew Schmidt
Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Memes & Memetics
    In this episode we chat with Benjamin Decker, a technology researcher and former investigative journalist at The New York Times. He is currently the CEO of Memetica, an open-source and human intelligence digital investigative firm. Ben explains the role of memetics and the importance of studying online information and social culture. We address the implications and potential dangers of online content that threaten the United States, and discuss the role of open source intelligence in the Ukraine War. Find out why Ben says online content sharing is basically a high school popularity contest! To learn more about Memetica, check out their website: https://memetica.co/.
    2/2/2023
    39:59
  • Divided Armies & "Wokeism"
    We speak with Professor Jason Lyall of Dartmouth College and discuss his new book, Divided Armies: Inequality and Battlefield Performance in Modern War. Professor Lyall explains why both diversity and inclusion are important components of an effective military force. We also address the recent critique that the US military is "woke" and discuss why incorporating broad viewpoints are essential in the military academies.Professor Lyall's book, Divided Armies, is available from Princeton University Press: https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691192437/divided-armies.
    12/13/2022
    38:18
  • What is Socialism?
    In this special edition of Impolitic, we ask two scholars to help us answer the question: what is socialism? Robert Wyllie of Ashland University and Barry Eidlin of McGill University offer their respective insight and opinion on how socialism is defined, and the role it plays in both the United States and around the world.
    11/3/2022
    56:36
  • Gun Control
    We explore the history of gun control in the United States with Professor Robert Spitzer -- one of the country's leading experts on gun control. Dr Spitzer offers a broad history of gun control and discusses the many myths concerning gun control policies. The episode concludes with a brief conversation on areas for potential agreement between both sides of this contentious debate.
    10/11/2022
    48:16
  • Critical Race Theory (CRT) Explained
    We speak with Dr. Nolan Cabrera of the University of Arizona to help us understand critical race theory (CRT). He provides a broad explanation and historical overview of the academic theory. We also discuss the various criticisms CRT has faced -- both in academia and in public discourse.
    8/17/2022
    52:04

About Impolitic

Impolitic is a monthly podcast that explores major threats to global security and stability. The podcast seeks to bring the "classroom to the living room" by featuring renowned scholars, experts, and journalists to help listeners better understanding key issues facing the world today.
