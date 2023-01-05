Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Impact Theory is a business and mindset-focused interview show that will teach anyone aspiring to greatness the secrets to success. The show is hosted by Tom Bilyeu
Impact Theory is a business and mindset-focused interview show that will teach anyone aspiring to greatness the secrets to success. The show is hosted by Tom Bilyeu

  • Alzheimer's Disease: The Early Warning Signs & How To Reverse It | Richard Johnson & Dale Bredesen
    Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ If you think you really understand Alzheimer's, think again! Alzheimer’s is scary to witness up close and personal and even scarier when you consider that anyone who’s had Covid-19 is at an increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s!  How many people in your immediate life does that impact? This conversation is for the people who’ve had Covid-19, people who want to think sharper, and people who are worried about developing Alzheimer’s. An astounding 45 million people currently living in America will die with Alzheimer’s disease and according to Dr Dale Bredesen, this number dwarfs the high rates of death we just experienced with Covid-19, it’s just a slower process. This special episode is a panel discussion with two of the world’s leading experts on Alzheimer’s, Dr. Dale Bredesen and Dr. Richard Johnson. Dr. Bredesen is an international neurodegenerative expert and the author of, The First Survivors of Alzheimers, a book that spotlights first person accounts of his patients that not only survived Alzheimers, but who got back a second life to live with meaning and fulfillment. Dr. Richard Johnson, the fructose expert, wrote the book, Nature Wants Us To Be Fat. His focus and research points to the connection between Alzheimer’s disease and sugar. This conversation between experts is enlightening and has a few points you’ll want to take note of to further discuss with your healthcare professional. Dr. Bredesen reveals why a complete assessment of your brain, blood levels and more needs to be completed as early as 40 years old to start taking preventative measures to protect yourself from Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s has been referred to as type 3 diabetes and both experts agree that this disease is an insulin resistant state of the brain. What can you start doing today to lower your risks and the risks of the people you love?  QUOTES: “My generation, the old timers now, is the last generation that should fear Alzheimer’s, it is literally becoming optional” -Dale Bredesen “Features of metabolic syndrome which is obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, all of these are risk factors for Alzheimer’s.” -Richard Johnson “Sugar and high fructose corn syrup are two major culprits that probably have a role in the cause of Alzheimer’s.” -Richard Johnson “So many people get this wrong, a keto diet versus a plan rich keto diet, it makes all the difference. For brain health you want a plant rich ketogenic diet with appropriate periods of fasting.” -Dale Bredesen “The hypothesis that we published is that fructose production in the brain may have a major role in causing Alzheimer’s.” -Richard Johnson “When you’re talking about Alzheimer’s you’re also talking about mental performance.” -Dale Bredesen “People who developed Covid-19 are at increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s.” -Dale Bredesen FOLLOW Dr. Dale Bredesen: Website: https://www.apollohealthco.com/dr-bredesen/  LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dale-bredesen-2ab0651/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdalebredesen/ Follow Richard Johnson:  Website: https://drrichardjohnson.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrichardjjohnson/  RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR Sponsors: Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    2:05:10
  • If You Struggle With Anxiety & Depression, This New Treatment Might Save Your Life? | Dr. Dan Engle
    Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ There are so many people quietly suffering through mental health challenges these days. The world is in chaos and nothing seems to make sense. Having the drive, focus, and discipline you need to get after your goals can feel impossible when you're battling depression, anxiety, PTSD, or mood disorders. Dr. Dan Engle’s background is in integrative psychiatry, peak performance medicine and psychedelic research. His latest book, A Dose of Hope, he hopes to spread greater awareness and information about the value of MDMA which has been highly effective in treating PTSD. You or someone you care about is quite possibly suffering from PTSD or other mental health problems that more and more research is showing natural plant medicines to be effective in treating. This conversation is a masterclass on natural plant medicines that treat anxiety, depression and more. Check out Dr Dan Engle’s book, A Dose of Hope: https://www.amazon.com/Dose-Hope-Story-MDMA-Assisted-Psychotherapy/dp/1544521022 QUOTES: “I think the experiential side drives the neurochemical side. It’s like the software experience drives the hardware experience.” “Rescuing somebody from their suffering may just be robbing them from their greatest teacher.” “Suffering isn’t the only way of learning, slowing down, and getting in touch with who we are.” “If I’m only going for the truth, I’m trying to bypass the feeling, then I may not be moving it through to a process of resolution.” “It’s recognizing the power of these medicines, who’s safe and ready to work with them, how do you prepare them really well to get ready for that experience, how do you try to optimize the efficacy of that experience itself…” Follow Dr. Dan Engle: Website: https://drdanengle.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/drdanengle Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drdanengle/ RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL Sponsors: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/impacttheory and make sure to check out our exclusive series for Mental Health Awareness month, only on Spotify.  Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at http://www.shopify.com/impact Visit http://www.houseofmacadmais.com/impact and use code impact for 20% off all purchases, and for a limited time a complimentary bottle of cold-pressed Extra Virgin macadamia oil! Head over to http://www.mindpumpimpact.com to find the 5 most impactful Mind Pump fitness episodes that will transform your body and your life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    2:20:49
  • More Plates More Dates on TRT, How to Burn Fat, Build Muscle & MAXIMIZE Your Energy
    Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ When we talk about testosterone, it’s mostly associated with men, and when it’s too low it’s a big problem for libido and physique among other things. In reality it’s an important hormone for everyone, women included, but not many women are as concerned with TRT or testosterone replacement therapy like men are. TRT and any kind of hormonal therapy is a big deal and should be approached with caution and lots of research. As a generally healthy male thinking about TRT, how much thought should you be giving to optimizing your testosterone levels over optimizing your physique for optimal health? This episode is a deep dive into the kinds of things men will want to consider when thinking about testosterone, burning fat and building muscle. It goes without saying, your quality of sleep and diet play a major role in monitoring your testosterone. While we all have an ideal body-type we think is the best, no one wants to have a stunning physique, inflated ego and testosterone so low your sex life becomes non-existent. Derek of More Plates More Dates, shares his thoughts on what you should consider doing if you want to get jacked in 18 months being natty and how to differentiate being lazy from being defeated by unrealistic expectations of what’s achievable without drug enhancements. Shawn Stevenson steps into the latter part of this episode to talk about your metabolic fingerprint and individualizing your health and diet goals in a practical way that actually works for you. Derek of More Plates More Dates hit 1 Million subscribers in less than a year of starting his YouTube channel with total dedication to all things self-improvement in the health and wellness arena for men. Shawn Stevenson is the best selling author of Eat Smarter and host of the Model Health Show where he’s talking with world-renowned experts on health, fitness, and nutrition. His personal story of overcoming severe health problems that had him chronically debilitated is remarkable and testament to how deep his knowledge and concern for real and practical health advice goes. Check out Shawn’s latest book, Eat Smarter: https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Smarter-Metabolism-Upgrade-Transform-ebook/dp/B07W3M55SP QUOTES: “There’s a lot of skewing of what people see as a good physique now.” -Derek “Most people that don’t have the physique that is the peak of their genetic potential is out of lack of willpower and adherence to something consistently.” - Derek “I prioritize other things over body composition for a while now, [..] it would be unreasonable for me to expect to maintain my lifts at what they were because I used to use reasonable amounts of steroids, whereas now I don’t use those.” -Derek Follow Derek: Website: https://moreplatesmoredates.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moreplatesmoredates/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/derek_fitness Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorePlates YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MorePlatesMoreDates RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL Sponsors: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/impacttheory and make sure to check out our exclusive series for Mental Health Awareness month, only on Spotify.  Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at http://www.shopify.com/impact Visit http://www.houseofmacadmais.com/impact and use code impact for 20% OFF your first purchase! Head over to http://www.mindpumpimpact.com to find the 5 most impactful Mind Pump fitness episodes that will transform your body and your life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:27:33
  • Weight Loss Myths: Doctor Explains Why Everything You Have Been Told About Diet & Exercise is Wrong! | Tim Spector
    Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ If you’re tired of feeling trapped in the web of marketing lies from the food industry and misinformation bombarding you every time you scroll on social media, this episode is for you! Millions of people are basically being tricked and misled into poor “healthy” food choices that make you unhealthy and even more overweight. It’s safe to safe diet and exercise are two of the best ways to have better health and lose weight but even that advice is being tainted by the medical research community, doctors, and companies with monetary agendas. This episode is going to expose why counting calories doesn’t work and how it totally ignores the complexities of our human bodies and the environments we live in. It’s going to explain why exercise isn’t the best thing for most people to start with that are trying to lose weight. Finally we’re revealing how so-called “healthy” foods are as unhealthy as the fast food you’ve been told to avoid. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology, award-winning scientist and author has been published in the world’s top scientific journals. His work has involved finding the link between genetics and disease. Part of that work includes exposing the lies and myths around nutrition, diet, and how to eat for better health. Tim is also the co-founder of Zoe, a weight loss program and nutrition study designed to look at your gut microbiome, your blood sugar, your diet and more from day to day to help you improve your long-term health and reach a healthier weight. Check out Tim’s book, Food for Life, The New Science of Eating Well: https://www.amazon.com/Food-Life-Science-bestselling-SPOON-FED-ebook/dp/B0B41SVPN9  QUOTES: “It’s a bit of a vicious circle because they’re getting these sudden impulses to eat, they’re not able to plan all their eating as well as other people.” “If you’ve ever had a really poor night sleep for some reason, your brain tells you to overeat.” “People who eat lots of plants and have high fiber levels, that combination of diversity and high fiber, regardless of whether they eat meat or not are the healthy ones. So, meat, I see it as an option.” Follow Tim Spector:  Website: https://joinzoe.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tim.spector/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/timspector  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOE-health RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL Sponsors: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at http://www.shopify.com/impact Visit http://www.houseofmacadmais.com/impact and use code impact for 20% off all purchases, and for a limited time a complimentary bottle of cold-pressed Extra Virgin macadamia oil! Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply. Head over to http://www.mindpumpimpact.com to find the 5 most impactful Mind Pump fitness episodes that will transform your body and your life. Get 3lbs of Bone-in Chicken Thighs FOR FREE in every box, for a year, on top of $20 off your first order, when you go to butcherbox.com/impact and use code IMPACT  Find Tools and Weapons with Brad Smith wherever you like to listen to podcasts. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/impacttheory and make sure to check out our exclusive series for Mental Health Awareness month, only on Spotify.  Get 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order at DrinkLMNT.com/IMPACT. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    2:06:57
  • CIA Spy on Mind Games, World War 3, China, Russia and the New World Super Power | Andrew Bustamante
    Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/ ﻿Human behavior even when it seems to be erratic is predictable. In fact, CIA super spy, Andrew Bustamante says “humans are laughably predictable.” If this is true, then why do you struggle with relationships and achieving our desired outcomes? Former CIA intelligence officer, Andrew Bustamante teaches spy hacks to help people get the ultimate advantage in business and life. The CIA taught Andrew a better way of explaining what reality actually is; he now demonstrates how espionage shapes life for everyday people like you. This interview covers some really interesting areas of human psychology that you may be aware of but haven’t fully connected the dots on. People are motivated to survive with given resources, and learning how their motivations shape their drive and personality puts you in control of your relationships and the opportunities you decide to move on. Key topics Andrew touches on in this episode: -The 3 lives everyone lives but not everyone admits to -Why the people ultimately self-destruct -How the new world power transition plays out over the next 10 years -The bloodless war in China to keep your eye on -Foreign power influence in US elections Recommended reading: Mao: The Unknown Story by Jung Chang, Jon Halliday, et al The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine by Anne Applebaum, Suzanne Toren, et al QUOTES: “What CIA taught me was a better way of explaining what reality actually is, and the reality is that 98 percent of human beings are trapped in their own perception, so the two percent that live in the real world that have perspective, they are able to manipulate the perception of everybody else.” “It’s how you use another human’s predictability that defines whether you typecast as hero or villain.” “The more a person’s resources are depleted, the closer they get to their true Myers-Briggs personality.” “Questions are always being asked by the person in control of the conversation.” “Confidence is a perception, not a real thing. Confidence is how you perceive your own emotional reaction or your own emotional relationship with the environment around you.” “We are hardwired to survive, we are not wired to thrive.” Follow Andrew Bustamante: Website: https://everydayspy.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EverydaySpy YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/everydayspy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everydayspy/ RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL Sponsors: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at http://www.shopify.com/impact Visit http://www.houseofmacadmais.com/impact and use code impact for 20% off all purchases, and for a limited time a complimentary bottle of cold-pressed Extra Virgin macadamia oil! Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply. Head over to http://www.mindpumpimpact.com to find the 5 most impactful Mind Pump fitness episodes that will transform your body and your life. Get 3lbs of Bone-in Chicken Thighs FOR FREE in every box, for a year, on top of $20 off your first order, when you go to butcherbox.com/impact and use code IMPACT  Find Tools and Weapons with Brad Smith wherever you like to listen to podcasts. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/impacttheory and make sure to check out our exclusive series for Mental Health Awareness month, only on Spotify.  Get 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order at DrinkLMNT.com/IMPACT. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    2:30:48

About Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu

Impact Theory is a business and mindset-focused interview show that will teach anyone aspiring to greatness the secrets to success. The show is hosted by Tom Bilyeu - a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the #2 Inc. 500 company Quest Nutrition and former host of the viral hit Youtube series Inside Quest (viewed over 100,000,000 times). Bilyeu is known for his passion and preparation. Always eager to truly learn from his guests, Bilyeu digs deep and brings the urgency of someone hungry to put what he’s learning to immediate use - making the show not only entertaining and energetic, but also hyper-useful.
