Weight Loss Myths: Doctor Explains Why Everything You Have Been Told About Diet & Exercise is Wrong! | Tim Spector
Get ready to unlock your true potential and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience with our Impact Theory subscription service at https://impacttheorynetwork.supercast.com/
If you’re tired of feeling trapped in the web of marketing lies from the food industry and misinformation bombarding you every time you scroll on social media, this episode is for you!
Millions of people are basically being tricked and misled into poor “healthy” food choices that make you unhealthy and even more overweight. It’s safe to safe diet and exercise are two of the best ways to have better health and lose weight but even that advice is being tainted by the medical research community, doctors, and companies with monetary agendas.
This episode is going to expose why counting calories doesn’t work and how it totally ignores the complexities of our human bodies and the environments we live in. It’s going to explain why exercise isn’t the best thing for most people to start with that are trying to lose weight. Finally we’re revealing how so-called “healthy” foods are as unhealthy as the fast food you’ve been told to avoid.
Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology, award-winning scientist and author has been published in the world’s top scientific journals. His work has involved finding the link between genetics and disease. Part of that work includes exposing the lies and myths around nutrition, diet, and how to eat for better health.
Tim is also the co-founder of Zoe, a weight loss program and nutrition study designed to look at your gut microbiome, your blood sugar, your diet and more from day to day to help you improve your long-term health and reach a healthier weight.
Check out Tim’s book, Food for Life, The New Science of Eating Well: https://www.amazon.com/Food-Life-Science-bestselling-SPOON-FED-ebook/dp/B0B41SVPN9
QUOTES:
“It’s a bit of a vicious circle because they’re getting these sudden impulses to eat, they’re not able to plan all their eating as well as other people.”
“If you’ve ever had a really poor night sleep for some reason, your brain tells you to overeat.”
“People who eat lots of plants and have high fiber levels, that combination of diversity and high fiber, regardless of whether they eat meat or not are the healthy ones. So, meat, I see it as an option.”
Follow Tim Spector:
Website: https://joinzoe.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tim.spector/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/timspector
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOE-health
RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR
Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL
Sponsors:
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at http://www.shopify.com/impact
Visit http://www.houseofmacadmais.com/impact and use code impact for 20% off all purchases, and for a limited time a complimentary bottle of cold-pressed Extra Virgin macadamia oil!
Post your job for free at http://www.linkedin.com/Lisa. Terms and conditions apply.
Head over to http://www.mindpumpimpact.com to find the 5 most impactful Mind Pump fitness episodes that will transform your body and your life.
Get 3lbs of Bone-in Chicken Thighs FOR FREE in every box, for a year, on top of $20 off your first order, when you go to butcherbox.com/impact and use code IMPACT
Find Tools and Weapons with Brad Smith wherever you like to listen to podcasts.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/impacttheory and make sure to check out our exclusive series for Mental Health Awareness month, only on Spotify.
Get 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order at DrinkLMNT.com/IMPACT.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices