Exploring Ella Baker, SNCC, and the Basement of Shaw University, with James White and Marie Stark

According to civil rights activist and Shaw University graduate Ella Baker, "One of the things that has to be faced is the process of waiting to change the system, how much we have got to do to find out who we are, where we have come from and where we are going." That quote encapsulates our podcast theme, where we decode the language, decisions, and hidden areas of local power that often seem illogical to residents. Today we explore Ella Baker's legacy, where she and other members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) set the stage for local empowerment. We dig into: The basement of Shaw was the start of a local movement…where are the basements now? Is there evidence of a location for the early meetings of SNCC? Who is Ella Baker and why is she unique and important to understanding local government? Ella's belief that "Strong people do not need strong leaders." Changing the mental model of challenging the system. The idea of servant leadership. About Our GuestsJames White is an adjunct professor and national DEI voice at Southeastern Seminary where he teaches a class on social justice and race. Marie Stark is the Shaw University archivist, where she cares for, preserves, and provides research assistance of the historical materials of Shaw University for students and researchers.Illogical by TRUTH is hosted by Terrance Ruth and is produced by Earfluence