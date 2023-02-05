Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast If It Is To Be Said (Succession Podcast)
Ania Magliano & Harry Monaghan
Join comedians, friends and wannabe Waystar Royco employees Ania Magliano and Harry Monaghan for a chat about all things Succession. We’ll be chatting episode r... More
TV & FilmAfter Shows
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • With Open Eyes (S04 E10) *Series Finale*
    THE SERIES FINALE! Ania and Harry recap season 4, episode 10 aka the finale! Thanks for listening, if it is to be said, so it be. So it is.
    5/30/2023
    1:03:59
  • Church and State (S04 E09)
    Ania and Harry make one or two great points and even compare Succession to Shakespeare in this season 4, episode 9 recap! Woof woof!
    5/23/2023
    1:06:17
  • America Decides (S04 E08)
    It's election night! Ania and Harry talk politics, American politics and America in this season 4, episode 8 recap! An election is a lot more interesting when you're in it.
    5/17/2023
    49:57
  • Tailgate Party (S04 E07)
    Ania and Harry give their 5 star opinions on the future of Shiv and Tom, Alan Ruck and Ebba's hairstyle in this season 4, episode 7 round up!
    5/9/2023
    58:04
  • Living+ (S04 E06)
    Ania and Harry talk about the big shoes, the big big shoes of Kendall and everything else about season 4, episode 6.
    5/2/2023
    58:19

About If It Is To Be Said (Succession Podcast)

Join comedians, friends and wannabe Waystar Royco employees Ania Magliano and Harry Monaghan for a chat about all things Succession. We’ll be chatting episode rundowns, analysis and whether Tom and Greg will ever kiss. Because if it is to be said, So it be. So it is.
