Available Episodes
🗓️ Days of the week (S09E11) + Transcript
What's your favourite day of the week? How do you usually spend your time on this day? What's your typical daily routine? Is there anything that you do every day? What do you usually do at the weekends? Which day is your least favourite day?
👨🏫 Teachers (S09E10) + Transcript
Would you like to be a teacher? Do you think you could be a teacher? Did you have a favourite teacher? How did this teacher help you? Do you remember your teachers from primary school?
🌡️ Health (S09E09) + Transcript
How do you keep healthy? What healthy habits do you have? Do you have any unhealthy habits? Did you have any health classes at school? Do you have any advice on keeping healthy for youngsters?
🏖️ Days off (S09E08) + Transcript
How often do you have days off? What do you usually do on your days off? Do you usually spend your days off with your parents or friends? When was the last time you had a couple of days off? What would you like to do if you had a day off tomorrow?
🍦 Ice-cream (S09E07) + Transcript
Do you like ice cream? What's your favourite flavour? Did you eat ice cream when you were a child? Are there any shops selling ice cream near your home? Can you make ice cream by yourself?
About IELTS Speaking for Success
"IELTS Speaking for Success" is a podcast where a native English speaker answers IELTS speaking test questions. Every Monday Maria and Rory come together to discuss latest IELTS Speaking topics, go over useful vocabulary, grammar, and provide model answers and vocabulary to help you on your way to improving your general spoken English as well as achieving a higher band in your exam, all while having fun!Our website: https://successwithielts.comTranscripts: https://successwithielts.com/podcast#transcripts Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
