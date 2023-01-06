Idol Chatter: A Podcast for HBO's The Idol

Episode 02. Double Fantasy : Recaps and theories

Welcome back to another episode of "Idol Chatter: or what we like to call The Weeknd's Showbiz Shenanigans(okay, just me). Get ready to put on your bloody heels as we dive into the hilarity in the second episode of "The Idol" TV show. Join us as we talk about Jocelyn's remixed version of "World Class Sinner", who overexerts herself to perfect the choreography for her music video. But wait, there's more! In this episode, Leia finds herself tangled in a web of connections with the enchanting Izaak, Chaim, and Destiny looks into Tedros. Also, what doe the title of this episode mean? So, grab your glass filled with ice cubes (because why not?), place it gently on your lap, lean back, and get ready to immerse yourself in the charm and laughter of this episode of Idol Chatter. Let's dive into "Unveiling the Hilarity: The Second Episode Unleashed!" and let the laughter commence! 🎙️😂🌟