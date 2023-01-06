Idol Chatter: A Podcast for HBO's The Idol

Get ready to embark on a weekly(*every Tuesday) journey filled with laughter, music, and a touch of absurdity as we delve into the captivating world of "The Ido... More
Episode 02. Double Fantasy : Recaps and theories
Welcome back to another episode of "Idol Chatter: or what we like to call The Weeknd's Showbiz Shenanigans(okay, just me). Get ready to put on your bloody heels as we dive into the hilarity in the second episode of "The Idol" TV show. Join us as we talk about Jocelyn's remixed version of "World Class Sinner", who overexerts herself to perfect the choreography for her music video. But wait, there's more! In this episode, Leia finds herself tangled in a web of connections with the enchanting Izaak, Chaim, and Destiny looks into Tedros. Also, what doe the title of this episode mean?
So, grab your glass filled with ice cubes (because why not?), place it gently on your lap, lean back, and get ready to immerse yourself in the charm and laughter of this episode of Idol Chatter. Let's dive into "Unveiling the Hilarity: The Second Episode Unleashed!" and let the laughter commence! 🎙️😂🌟 #IdolChatterPodcast #TheWeekndOnTheIdol #SecondEpisodeLaughs #CharmingBanter #BloodyHeelsAndIceCubes
6/13/2023
48:11
Episode 01: Pop Tarts and Rat tales: Recap , theories, explanation
Welcome to a special episode of Idol Chatter as we embark on a comedic journey through the very first episode of "The Idol" TV show. Join us as we unravel the season premiere's surprises, performances, and chaos. Get ready to laugh aloud as we dive into the hilarious moments, share our favorite highlights, and exchange banter that will leave you in stitches.
This episode shows a whirlwind of leaked photos, strange sex scenes, and people being locked in bathrooms. Join us as we celebrate the unveiling of "The Idol" premiere with our commentary and review. #The Idol #TheWeeknd #HBOMAX #MAX #lilyRosedepth #PopTarts
Don't miss out on this electrifying discussion as we navigate the madness of "The Idol" premiere! So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of leaked photos, scandalous encounters, and bathroom commotion. Get ready to laugh, gasp, and indulge in some guilty pleasures of The Idol
6/6/2023
51:22
Episode 00: Trailer Reaction: The Idol HBO MAX
Join us for an episode of "Idol Chatter podcast: The Idol HBOMAX" as our hosts watch the explosive trailer of "The Idol" TV show and share their thoughts. #HBO #MAX #TheWeeknd #TheIdol #AfterShow #
6/1/2023
14:08
Trailer: episode 0
Get ready to embark on a weekly(*every Tuesday) journey filled with laughter, music, and a touch of absurdity as we delve into the captivating world of "The Idol" TV show, starring none other than the enigmatic Weeknd himself. Join us as we peel back the curtain and uncover the behind-the-scenes secrets, the off-key mishaps, and the hilariously unexpected moments that unfold. From the unforgettable performances to the behind the scene drama, this podcast is your backstage pass to The Weeknd's incredible ride on "The Idol."
Hosted by: Deric Brown and Marla S.