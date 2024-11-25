My thoughts on why I’ll no longer create social medial content. ECMO case study. Some life philosophy stuff. Book: Age of Revolutions by Zakaria.
--------
45:42
Ep. 61 Heart Arrhythmias
Discussing management of atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. Books: The Singularity is Nearer by Kurzweil, Inferno by Hastings, Empire of Silence by Ruocchio.
--------
54:37
Ep. 60 Trump & Sleep
Just a small discussion about the election and talking about sleep hygiene. Books: How Emotions Are Made by Barrett, Of Boys and Men by Reeves, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by PKD.
--------
40:47
Ep. 59 UHC, Mental Health, Hemodynamics
Answering emails and questions. Books: The Man Who Broke Capitalism by Gelles, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Pappe
--------
42:55
Ep. 58 What Even is Blood Pressure?
Discussing the math (just a lil) and clinical application of blood pressure and shock. Basic and complex topics to get you started or if you are actively managing patients. Book discussions: 1984 and Homage to Catalonia by Orwell, Spain in Our Hearts by Hochschild, My Disillusionment with Russia by Emma Goldman