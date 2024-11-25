Powered by RND
ICU Doc Talk

Critical care, anesthesiology, and social reform rambling from ICU Doctor on TikTok. Not medical advice. Educational only.
Health & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 66
  • Ep. 62 Leaving Social Media
    My thoughts on why I’ll no longer create social medial content. ECMO case study. Some life philosophy stuff. Book: Age of Revolutions by Zakaria.
    --------  
    45:42
  • Ep. 61 Heart Arrhythmias
    Discussing management of atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. Books: The Singularity is Nearer by Kurzweil, Inferno by Hastings, Empire of Silence by Ruocchio.
    --------  
    54:37
  • Ep. 60 Trump & Sleep
    Just a small discussion about the election and talking about sleep hygiene. Books: How Emotions Are Made by Barrett, Of Boys and Men by Reeves, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by PKD.
    --------  
    40:47
  • Ep. 59 UHC, Mental Health, Hemodynamics
    Answering emails and questions. Books: The Man Who Broke Capitalism by Gelles, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Pappe
    --------  
    42:55
  • Ep. 58 What Even is Blood Pressure?
    Discussing the math (just a lil) and clinical application of blood pressure and shock. Basic and complex topics to get you started or if you are actively managing patients. Book discussions: 1984 and Homage to Catalonia by Orwell, Spain in Our Hearts by Hochschild, My Disillusionment with Russia by Emma Goldman
    --------  
    51:14

About ICU Doc Talk

Critical care, anesthesiology, and social reform rambling from ICU Doctor on TikTok. Not medical advice. Educational only.
