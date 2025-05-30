Powered by RND
ICC Pulse Podcast
ICC Pulse Podcast

International Code Council: Non-profit, building codes
Government
ICC Pulse Podcast
  • Episode 63: Tales From the Code Development Process
    In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we build on our previous episode, How to Participate in the Code Development Process, by diving deeper into real-world experiences from those who’ve actively contributed to shaping the codes we use today.   Featuring familiar voices from the Code Council’s code development process, our expert guests share personal stories from their time working in the code development cycles, offering valuable insights into how code updates and proposals come to life. They also discuss effective ways to get involved in the process, the power of collaboration and offer practical advice for anyone looking to take their first steps into the code development world.  Get involved in the Code Council’s 2025 Committee Action Hearings, here.  Guests on the show:   Michael O’Brian, Fire Chief for the Brighton Area Fire Authority in Michigan  Jeffrey M. Shapiro, P.E., FSFPE, President of International Code Consultants, Executive Director of the Texas Fire Protection Association and works with Lake Travis Fire Rescue.  John Terry, Retired, Assistant Director of Codes and Standards, State of New Jersey  Links to related and referenced topics in this episode:   Learn more and register for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings.  Learn more about Code Council’s code development process.  Read about the benefits of participating in the code development process.   Learn about the current code development cycle.   View the Code Council’s codes and standards.   
    40:16
  • Episode 62: How to Participate in the Code Development Process
    Season 7 of the ICC Pulse Podcast is here, and to kick things off we’re exploring the ins and outs of the International Code Council’s code development process – just in time for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings (April 27 - May 6, 2025)! Learn what the process entails, how it shapes the building safety codes we rely on and discover how you can get directly involved.   Our expert guests, including our very own Russ Manning and Beth Tubbs from the Code Council’s Technical Services team, discuss the structure of a typical code cycle, where to access proposed code changes and why your participation in this process is so important. Guests on the show:   Russ Manning, PhD, LEED AP, CRL, CEFP, Senior Vice President (SVP), Technical Services, International Code Council  Beth Tubbs, PE, FSFPE, Vice President of Codes, Technical Services, International Code Council  Jeffrey M. Shapiro, P.E., FSFPE, President of International Code Consultants, Executive Director of the Texas Fire Protection Association and works with Lake Travis Fire Rescue  John Terry, Retired, Assistant Director of Codes and Standards, State of New Jersey Links to related and referenced topics in this episode:   Learn more and register for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings.   Learn more about Code Council’s code development process.  Read about the benefits of participating in the code development process.   Learn about the current code development cycle.   View the Code Council’s codes and standards.  
    55:37
  • Episode 61: The Noble Path to Master Code Professional
    In the final episode of Season 6 of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we discuss the Master Code Professional (MCP) credential offered by the International Code Council, explaining its criteria, significance and the professional growth opportunities it provides.  The episode features insights from industry professionals, personal stories of achieving MCP status and discussions on the career advancements and networking benefits that come with this designation.   Guests on the show:  Autumn Saylor, ICE-CCP, Director, ICC Credentialing, International Code Council   Valarie Evans, Building Official  Lucas Pump, Building Inspector  Links to related and referenced topics in this episode:  Learn more about the Master Code Professional Designation  View more of the Code Council’s credentialing resources  Episodes of the ICC Pulse Podcast feature interviews with leading industry experts discussing a wide range of topics including current events and new technologies. Click here to see our entire archive of past episodes.  
    38:39
  • Episode 60: The Code Council’s Past, Present and Future
    In this bonus 30th anniversary episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we sat down with three influential leaders in the building safety industry to explore the history of the Code Council, advice for growth and success in the industry and the evolving landscape of building safety.  Recorded live at the 2024 International Code Council Annual Conference in Long Beach, CA, this episode features insights from industry professionals who have shaped the building safety industry in the past, are driving impactful initiatives in the present day and whose work will help define the industry's future.    Guests on the show:   Gerry Jones, retired code official and engineer with over 40 years of dedication to the building safety industry  Pete Roque, National Director of Code Enforcement at 4Leaf, Inc.  Serena Locke, Permit Technician at Jackson County, Oregon  Links to related and referenced topics in this episode:   View the Code Council’s history timeline.  Watch a video about the Code Council’s history.  Learn more about Code Council certifications.   Episodes of the ICC Pulse Podcast feature interviews with leading industry experts discussing a wide range of topics including current events and new technologies. Click here to see our entire archive of past episodes.   
    50:35
  • Episode 59: Behind the Scenes at American Plumber Stories
    In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we highlight American Plumber Stories, a docuseries featuring plumbers across the nation who share their passion, career beginnings, advice for future plumbers and the rewards of their trade.   Listeners will enjoy the personal history of our host, Beau Hansen’s six-generation plumbing family, the impact of American Plumber Stories in reshaping the plumbing industry, a preview of the remaining Season 5 episodes (sponsored by the International Code Council), and behind-the-scenes insights from international recordings.    Guests on the show:  Spencer Brown, Director of Sales Pfister Faucets, project lead of American Plumber Stories   Tom Roberts, Director of PMG Global, International Code Council  Links to related and referenced topics in this episode:  Visit the Code Council’s PMG microsite to access valuable industry resources.  Watch episodes of American Plumber Stories  Learn more about Pfister Faucets and American Plumber Stories  Read more about the history of American Plumber Stories 
    42:06

About ICC Pulse Podcast

The ICC Pulse Podcast is a monthly podcast that offers listeners the inside scoop on the International Code Council and the building safety industry. Episodes of the ICC Pulse Podcast will feature interviews with leading industry experts where we will discuss a wide range of topics including current events and new technologies.
GovernmentBusinessNon-ProfitTechnology

