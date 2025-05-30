Episode 63: Tales From the Code Development Process

In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we build on our previous episode, How to Participate in the Code Development Process, by diving deeper into real-world experiences from those who’ve actively contributed to shaping the codes we use today. Featuring familiar voices from the Code Council’s code development process, our expert guests share personal stories from their time working in the code development cycles, offering valuable insights into how code updates and proposals come to life. They also discuss effective ways to get involved in the process, the power of collaboration and offer practical advice for anyone looking to take their first steps into the code development world. Get involved in the Code Council’s 2025 Committee Action Hearings, here. Guests on the show: Michael O’Brian, Fire Chief for the Brighton Area Fire Authority in Michigan Jeffrey M. Shapiro, P.E., FSFPE, President of International Code Consultants, Executive Director of the Texas Fire Protection Association and works with Lake Travis Fire Rescue. John Terry, Retired, Assistant Director of Codes and Standards, State of New Jersey Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Learn more and register for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings. Learn more about Code Council’s code development process. Read about the benefits of participating in the code development process. Learn about the current code development cycle. View the Code Council’s codes and standards.