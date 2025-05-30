Episode 62: How to Participate in the Code Development Process
Season 7 of the ICC Pulse Podcast is here, and to kick things off we’re exploring the ins and outs of the International Code Council’s code development process – just in time for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings (April 27 - May 6, 2025)! Learn what the process entails, how it shapes the building safety codes we rely on and discover how you can get directly involved. Our expert guests, including our very own Russ Manning and Beth Tubbs from the Code Council’s Technical Services team, discuss the structure of a typical code cycle, where to access proposed code changes and why your participation in this process is so important. Guests on the show: Russ Manning, PhD, LEED AP, CRL, CEFP, Senior Vice President (SVP), Technical Services, International Code Council Beth Tubbs, PE, FSFPE, Vice President of Codes, Technical Services, International Code Council Jeffrey M. Shapiro, P.E., FSFPE, President of International Code Consultants, Executive Director of the Texas Fire Protection Association and works with Lake Travis Fire Rescue John Terry, Retired, Assistant Director of Codes and Standards, State of New Jersey Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Learn more and register for the 2025 Committee Action Hearings. Learn more about Code Council’s code development process. Read about the benefits of participating in the code development process. Learn about the current code development cycle. View the Code Council’s codes and standards.