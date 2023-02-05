94. “We paid off all our debt. Why do I still feel so guilty about money?”

Kate is 28 and Christine is 33. They're married, living in the Detroit area with their nine-month old son. They've paid off credit card debt, sold their Ford at a profit, got out from a bad house purchase, and generally are doing extremely well for their ages. So why are they so anxious?