Available Episodes
95. Where Are They Now? Netflix Reunion with Nathalie
In this special limited series, we’re following up with couples from my Netflix show, How To Get Rich. Tune in to hear what’s new, what isn’t, and where their money conversations have gone since our taping. Today, we check in with Nathalie to learn if she's curbed her spending at all.
5/4/2023
94. “We paid off all our debt. Why do I still feel so guilty about money?”
Kate is 28 and Christine is 33. They’re married, living in the Detroit area with their nine-month old son. They’ve paid off credit card debt, sold their Ford at a profit, got out from a bad house purchase, and generally are doing extremely well for their ages. So why are they so anxious?
5/2/2023
93. Where Are They Now? Netflix Reunion with Amani and Matt
In this special limited series, we’re following up with couples from my Netflix show, How To Get Rich. Tune in to hear what’s new, what isn’t, and where their money conversations have gone since our taping. Today, we check in with Amani and Matt, from their new dream home in San Diego.
4/27/2023
92. “I make $33,000/month. He makes $3,500. When is he going to step it up?” (Part 2)
Nicole and Jorden, 30 and 34, return for Part 2, where we unpack the deep emotional wounds caused by their lack of clear and honest communication about money. She earns 10X his income, but the hidden stories and assumptions at play are what threaten the future of their relationship.
4/25/2023
91. “I helped pay off his $30k+ credit card debt and he didn’t even care” (Part 1)
Nicole and Jorden are in their 30s and have been dating for four years. Nicole recently graduated from college, jumping into an orthodontics career starting at $400,000 a year. Jorden’s failed personal training business, and lack of resolve to improve his situation, have her questioning everything.
