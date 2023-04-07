If you're like Matt Gourley (Superego, Drunk History, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend), then you know all the classic movie and television scenes so well it's like...
The Big Lebowski and Magnolia Live Show with Aimee Mann and Paul F. Tompkins
Recorded Live aboard the JoCo Cruise, Matt welcomes singer-songwriter Aimee Mann to talk about her role as Nihilist Woman, Franz's Girlfriend in The Big Lebowski. Aimee tells us about having to create dialogue in German, what it was like working with the Coen brothers, and whether or not her character gave her toe away willingly. Then, Paul F. Tompkins returns to talk about playing customer service operator Chad in Magnolia. Paul describes his three intense days of shooting the scene which included singing Sade songs with Mary Lynn Rajskub, embarrassing himself at the table read as he sat right next to Tom Cruise, and realizing his only his voice would make the final cut. Plus, Matt and Paul share how the power of the internet lead to them being friends and collaborators as they answer audience questions! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/25/2023
54:11
Aladdin with Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried is the most wonderful tornado you can ever imagine. He joins Matt this week to talk about his role as Iago the parrot in Disney's Aladdin. Gilbert tells us about the audition process, having to re-record dialogue for the animated series that was deemed too dirty by a viewer, and the remarkable story of how a family reached their autistic son through a puppet of the parrot. Plus, Matt's Superego pals Mark McConville and Jeremy Carter talk about playing parts in Aladdin in a totally different context during I Was Par-rot Too. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/18/2023
55:54
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial with Sean Frye
The final chapter in the Spielberg Saga is here as Sean Frye joins Matt to talk about playing Steve, Elliot's older brother's friend in E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. Sean shares some great insight on all of the scenes from the film as well as what it was like working with Henry Thomas, E.T. himself, and going over to Harrison Ford's house. Plus, Matt gets a little crabby as he counts down his Top 10 List of Things That Happen in Movies That Never Happen in Real Life.HENRY THOMAS AUDITIONS FOR E.T.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA5giyG8E7gSONG FOR YOU FAR AWAY BY JAMES TAYLORhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8YlrmBFn8sSOMEONE IN THE DARK BY MICHAEL JACKSONhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GYsRC-7_S0TURN ON YOUR HEART LIGHT BY NEIL DIAMONDhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0TfR9mgOiU Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/11/2023
50:15
Raiders of the Lost Ark with Martin Casella
Part Two of the Three Part Spielberg-Aganza-Palooza continues with a discussion of 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. Martin Casella once again joins Matt to talk about his experience as Steven Spielberg's assistant on the film. Martin provides some wonderful insight on what went on behind the scenes including the origin of Marion's famous dress, Spielberg's must-see-TV habits, and what lead to the inception of E.T. Plus, Matt's companion from the Superego podcast, Jeremy Carter, joins him to talk about the iconic Indiana Jones jacket and his own personal quest to find the perfect fit in a new segment called 'I Was Wear Too.' Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/4/2023
54:03
Poltergeist with Martin Casella
Season 2 of I Was There Too with Matt Gourley begins with a discussion of 1982's Poltergeist, the 1st film in the IWTT Steven Spielberg Extravaganza! Martin Casella joins Matt to talk about his role as Dr. Marty Casey, the man who literally rips his own face off, scenes that didn't make the final cut of the film, and his relationship with Steven Spielberg and what led to Spielberg himself being the hands that ultimately rip his own face off. Plus, Matt celebrates the life of his wonderful grandmother Eleanor Gourley in a segment called I Was There Circa 1942. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
