On this episode, we sit down with Garrett Owen, a masterful singer-songwriter known for his soulful storytelling and intricate guitar work. Garrett opens up about his journey through music, the influences behind his hauntingly beautful sound, and the moments that shaped his artistry.
I Was In That Band is a music-based interview podcast, hosted by Grady Sandlin. Grady is a 30-year veteran of the Dallas/Fort Worth music scene. This podcast features conversations with musicians, singer-songwriters, producers, and other music industry professionals. Topics discussed are the creative and artistic process, musical partnerships, inspiration, road stories, and the little things all musicians share. Produced by Brian C. Hutson