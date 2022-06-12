The human behind the screen! I wanna chat and let loose of things I've held onto for YEARS and I want people to know they are never alone, no matter what they'v... More
I’m baaaaack!!
Catching up on the last few months! Thank you for sticking around and waiting patiently for me to get back into the swing of things. In this episode, I just wanted to touch base on what’s been going on in my life and chat about what I want this podcast to look like in the future. Head over to Instagram to help choose which topic we want to discuss for my first actual episode back!! Expect weekly podcast drops from here on out and as always THANK YOU!!! Follow on Instagram for weekly Q+A sessions for the next episode https://www.instagram.com/catherineeebs/
5/5/2023
26:30
Life, Stories, and a Little Bit of Nothing
Hanging with Aaron and keeping this episode on a lighter note. We are answering a bunch of questions that were asked on Instagram last week. Life, relationships, crappy dates, stories from our past, and much more! As always, follow on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for weekly content! See you next week! Follow on Instagram for weekly Q+A sessions for the next episode https://www.instagram.com/catherineeebs/
12/29/2022
58:43
Dealing With Grief PT 2
AARON IS OUR SPECIAL GUEST!! I cannot express my thanks to you and my brothers for being here for me during the worst time of my life. Today we are chatting all about life lately, answering your Instagram questions, and telling some stories/giving our side of stories and experiences. Cant wait to see y'all next week! Check us out on Youtube too from here on out! Follow on Instagram for weekly Q+A sessions for the next episode https://www.instagram.com/catherineeebs/
12/16/2022
45:38
Dealing With Grief
Life after loss is something new, hard, and exhausting. No grief journey is the same, easier or harder than another, and no one can tell you how to get through a loss. Know you are not alone. It's okay to smile, cry, rage, sleep, and cope however you need. In todays episode, I am rambling over the last few weeks without my dad and about my "new normal". Be on the lookout on Instagram for this episodes Q+A! Follow on Instagram for weekly Q+A sessions for the next episode https://www.instagram.com/catherineeebs/
12/6/2022
57:21
Losing My Dad
Todays episode is a bit different than my original plan... well a lot different. We lost my dad while we were on a family vacation and in this episode I am going over his last few days with us and his last morning. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and been with me for this grieving journey. I love you all more than you'll ever know. Thank you for loving my dad and showing him that every single day before he left us. Follow on Instagram for weekly Q+A sessions for the next episode https://www.instagram.com/catherineeebs/
The human behind the screen! I wanna chat and let loose of things I've held onto for YEARS and I want people to know they are never alone, no matter what they've been through. Building my social media has been such a fun journey for me but I truly feel there is more purpose for me out there and I hope that shows through this podcast. Whether it's just me venting to a mic, or millions of people tuning in, I am human and I want y'all to know more of me. So welcome, follow on Instagram to engage every week, and I hope its a great day for you wherever in life you may be.