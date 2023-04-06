What is ASIO? I'm sure you've all heard of it, but do you really know what it does? Is it as sexy as James Bond leads us to believe or is it just part of the po... More
I'm So Indicted
The US is through the looking glass with former president Trump indicted and arraigned on multiple federal felony counts of espionage, conspiracy and obstruction. So what did Trump actually do? How likely is a conviction? And did Mar-a-Lago have the most confidential selection of bathroom reading ever? Make sure you have an extra roll of loo paper this week!
6/18/2023
31:45
Dam The Consequences
With the recent destruction of the Nova Kharkovka Dam in Ukraine we take a look at the latest situation in the ongoing conflict. Who was the likely culprit? What more can we expect from the burgeoning Ukrainian ounter-offensive? And when and why did it become a war crime to bomb a dam?
Expect it to get wet underfoot this weel!
6/11/2023
35:55
Sitrep: A Whale of an Episode
This week we take a peek at one lonely spying whale on the hunt for some friendship and a Mossad birthday party gone horribly wrong, before diving deep into the current situation with the astounding leaks throughout the intelligence community. When is it a leak and when is it a whistle being blown? What measures can we take to stem the flow? And what is Michelle's problem with dolphins? Careful who you swim with this week!
6/4/2023
36:20
Diplomatic Revue
This week we conclude our interview with former Australian diplomat Jeremy Dicker with a good hard look at the state of Australia’s foreign affairs. Where do we rate as a diplomatic power? What were the findings of the latest review into DFAT and what needs to change? And how has the rise of the internet made diplomatic relations more complicated? Put on your fishnets and dance like there’s no tomorrow with this ep!
5/28/2023
28:22
Diplomatic Frisson
Michelle is on the mend so this week we're bringing in a guest. Former Australian diplomat Jeremy Dicker joins us to give us a view of what life is like as a player on the international stage. What is expected of an Australian diplomat? What is it like to find yourself rubbing shoulders with the world's most powerful political players? And why would you go to a Trump rally in Vegas? And we unpack Joe Biden rainchecking his four-way date with Albo and the QUAD in Sydney. In diplomacy, true love rarely runs smooth!
What is ASIO? I'm sure you've all heard of it, but do you really know what it does? Is it as sexy as James Bond leads us to believe or is it just part of the political fabric? Who better to give us the ins and outs than former ASIO intelligence officer, now comedian David Callan and National news director at Nova and journalist Michelle Stephenson. I Spied will take a look at the dark underbelly of the intelligence world and give its love-handles a damn good shake. If you think you're being watched and want to know who is doing the watching subscribe now.
