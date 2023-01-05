#21: Rachel - Former contestant shares her story of gaining the weight back + Your taste

Today's show features an interview with Rachel Paul. Rachel Paul was a contestant on Extreme Weight Loss during season 5. Rachel shares her story with us, she gets real and vulnerable – we learn what really happens behind the scenes of transformation and that it's not just a quick-fix. Rachel talks about gaining 200 pounds after completing the season of Extreme Weight Loss and how much shame had accumulated in her mind due to this. We learn tools that have worked for Rachel in terms of improving her mental health, relationship to herself and health habits that have kept her on this journey. Rachel also talks about the role addiction has played in her life and in her journey. Also in this episode: Chris does a deep dive on: taste buds. How do we change our palate? What happens when we make a switch in our foods long term? Mathew, Chris, and Rachel play: Name That Tune