Hosted by Chris Powell (from ABC’s
Extreme Weight Loss) and Mathew Blades (Award-Winning Radio Host & Motivational Speaker), I NEEDED THAT is a podcast with two... More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
#21: Rachel - Former contestant shares her story of gaining the weight back + Your taste
Today’s show features an interview with Rachel Paul. Rachel Paul was a contestant on Extreme Weight Loss during season 5. Rachel shares her story with us, she gets real and vulnerable – we learn what really happens behind the scenes of transformation and that it’s not just a quick-fix. Rachel talks about gaining 200 pounds after completing the season of Extreme Weight Loss and how much shame had accumulated in her mind due to this. We learn tools that have worked for Rachel in terms of improving her mental health, relationship to herself and health habits that have kept her on this journey. Rachel also talks about the role addiction has played in her life and in her journey. Also in this episode:
Chris does a deep dive on: taste buds. How do we change our palate? What happens when we make a switch in our foods long term?
Mathew, Chris, and Rachel play: Name That Tune
Go to https://betterhelp.com/ineededthat for 10% off your first month of therapy with
BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
Try Neurogum over at: https://tryneurogum.com/ineededthat #sponsored
Check out Zents by Antara CBD products at: https://antaraorganics.com/discount/INEEDEDTHAT
Thanks for checking out our podcast and please don’t forget to follow along on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ineededthat
Connect with Chris Powell, get links to his new app (coming soon) as well as products & speaking info at www.ChrisPowell.com
Connect with Mathew Blades, and bring him into speak at www.learnfrompeoplewholivedit.com
Bring movement to your company or school with Move 1 Million www.m1m.org
5/15/2023
1:20:10
#20: Our first LIVE podcast + The Golden Shoe
Today’s show is brought to you LIVE from Buckeye. Chris and Mathew speak to an audience and record the show at the same time. This episode has a handful of guests including the founder of the Move It Maricopa Challenge: Ali Waelchli-Brooks. Ali talks about the impact that this challenge has had and how increasing your daily step count can really make a change. Chris chimes in and shares why walking is so valuable and impactful to our health and metabolism. Also in this episode:
Chris shares a story about fatherhood regarding sleepovers
Brief interviews with Deputy City Manager, Javier Setovich and Councilmember, Jeanine Guy
Mathew introduces a segment of: Name That Tune- this week has a twist as Chris and Mathew bring people from the audience to play.
Chris expands on the topic of: the benefit of baby steps
Go to https://betterhelp.com/ineededthat for 10% off your first month of therapy with
BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
Try Neurogum over at: https://tryneurogum.com/ineededthat #sponsored
Check out Zents by Antara CBD products at: https://antaraorganics.com/discount/INEEDEDTHAT
Thanks for checking out our podcast and please don’t forget to follow along on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ineededthat
Connect with Chris Powell, get links to his new app (coming soon) as well as products & speaking info at www.ChrisPowell.com
Connect with Mathew Blades, and bring him into speak at www.learnfrompeoplewholivedit.com
Bring movement to your company or school with Move 1 Million www.m1m.org
5/8/2023
45:17
#19: A tooth fairy tip + Recovery while parenting with Gregg Champion
Today’s show features an interview with recovery coach: Gregg Champion. Gregg shares his powerful story with us. He had some very low lows and had the strength to turn his life around. Gregg shares the tools that best worked for him in recovery and some of the tools that he continues to use. Through his experience, Gregg created: The Recovery Playbook. Gregg connects with Mathew and Chris on parenting. Also in this episode:
Mathew answers the question: What was happening 20 years ago?
Chris and Mathew talk about music
Mathew introduces a segment of: Name That Tune
Chris and Mathew discuss the tooth fairy and share a tooth fairy tip
Go to https://betterhelp.com/ineededthat for 10% off your first month of therapy with
BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
Try Neurogum over at: https://tryneurogum.com/ineededthat #sponsored
Thanks for checking out our podcast and please don’t forget to follow along on Instagram at @ineededthatpodcast
Connect with Chris Powell, get links to his new app (coming soon) as well as products & speaking info at www.ChrisPowell.com
Connect with Mathew Blades, and bring him into speak at www.learnfrompeoplewholivedit.com
Bring movement to your company or school with Move 1 Million www.m1m.org
Connect with Gregg here: https://www.instagram.com/greggchampion/?hl=en and here https://www.startuprecovery.com/
5/1/2023
49:01
#18: Inner Child Work + Habit Stacking with Dr. Morgan Francis
Today’s show features an interview with Dr. Morgan Francis. Dr. Morgan answers the question: When do I need to get help regarding my mental health? When do I know it’s time? What are the signs? Dr. Morgan Francis encourages us to believe that WE ARE WORTHY of getting help even if you think your problems may not be “that big”. She also walks us through how to start the journey of going to therapy. The hosts and Dr. Morgan Francis also touch on the topics of self-sabotage, intuitive eating, inner child work and the role of spirituality in mental health. Also in this episode:
Mathew introduces a segment: of Name That Tune
Mathew introduces a segment of: Would You Rather
A listener asked about Habit Stacking, Chris unpacks this topic
Go to https://betterhelp.com/ineededthat for 10% off your first month of therapy with
BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
Try Neurogum over at: https://tryneurogum.com/ineededthat #sponsored
Thanks for checking out our podcast and please don’t forget to follow along on Instagram at @ineededthatpodcast
Connect with Chris Powell, get links to his new app (coming soon) as well as products & speaking info at www.ChrisPowell.com
Connect with Mathew Blades, and bring him into speak at www.learnfrompeoplewholivedit.com
Bring movement to your company or school with Move 1 Million www.m1m.org
Connect with Dr. Morgan Francis here: https://www.scottsdalepremiercounseling.com/
https://www.instagram.com/drmorganfrancis/
4/24/2023
53:07
#17: Just win TODAY + Chef Marcela Valladolid serves up a recipe
Today’s show features an interview with Chef Marcela Valladolid. Marcela talks about her upbringing, her style of cooking, and the importance of staying true to yourself. Marcela shares a few of her hacks to make easy, nutritious meals for the entire family and shares a delicious jalapeno chicken recipe. Mathew asks Marcela her thoughts regarding the impact of food on our mental health. Also in this episode:
Mathew asks Chris: What do you miss most about being a kid?
Mathew inquires about a social media post he stumbled upon
Chris does a deep dive on the concept: Just Win Today – we can only control TODAY. What are you going to do with it? The energy and effort behind any new commitment that you make to yourself exists and sometimes is hard to overcome. Focusing on one small win a day can have a HUGE impact in your life.
Go to https://betterhelp.com/ineededthat for 10% off your first month of therapy with
BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
Try Neurogum over at: https://tryneurogum.com/ineededthat #sponsored
Thanks for checking out our podcast and please don’t forget to follow along on Instagram at @ineededthatpodcast
Connect with Chris Powell, get links to his new app (coming soon) as well as products & speaking info at www.ChrisPowell.com
Connect with Mathew Blades, and bring him into speak at www.learnfrompeoplewholivedit.com
Bring movement to your company or school with Move 1 Million www.m1m.org
Connect with Marcela at www.casamarcela.com – you can find links to her books, products and recipes all there! Buen provecho!
Find the Jalapeno Roasted Chicken Recipe discussed on the show, HERE.
Hosted by Chris Powell (from ABC’s
Extreme Weight Loss) and Mathew Blades (Award-Winning Radio Host & Motivational Speaker), I NEEDED THAT is a podcast with two mindful fathers engaging in lively and entertaining conversation aiming to make audiences lean in, laugh, and learn.