Episode 3 - Meredith
Meredith Chapman was working in the marketing department at the University of Delaware when she received an online job request for a creative director from Mark Gerardot. After interviewing Mark, she hired him, but it quickly turned into a soon-to-be deadly affair. When Meredith, who had just taken a job as an SVP at Villanova University, was killed in her home, was Mark the murderer, or was it his wife?
6/19/2023
31:50
Episode 2 - Jenae
1. Jenae Gagnier of Houston was an Internet sensation known as 'Miss Mercedes Morr.' With her curvy figure and a following of 2.5 million on Instagram alone, it was through her ONLY FANS account that viewers could send her gifts. Kevin Accorto from Florida found Jenae, then killed her and himself.
6/12/2023
30:08
Episode 1 - Pop Smoke
Kourtney and Jillian share the tragic story of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson, a Brooklyn-born superstar rapper whose hit single "Welcome to the Party," had over 74 million views on YouTube. He was murdered during a late-night home invasion while on a trip to Los Angeles after posting pictures on Instagram of himself and his entourage flaunting their purchases and cash, and inadvertently exposing the address of their Airbnb rental.
6/5/2023
36:50
I Met My Murderer Online Season 2 Trailer
5/15/2023
1:42
Episode 12 – David
David Messerschmitt was a successful Washington D.C. attorney with a bright future. He was married and he and his wife appeared very happy together. But things took a turn for the worse when David told his wife he would be home within an hour on February 10, 2015. Instead, he was found stabbed to death in what many described as a popular gay hotel. A mystery person using the staircase was caught on a surveillance camera. Was this David's killer?A special thank you to Dr. Kate Balestrieri, licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, founder of Modern Intimacy (https://www.modernintimacy.com/)
I MET MY MURDERER ONLINE is an immersive true crime audio experience that will make you think twice about your next Google search, DM, or dating app swipe. Hosted by Jillian Lee Garner and Kourtney Bell, each episode tells a true, but tragic tale, of how the internet can ensnare the unsuspecting into a devastating date with death. Each chilling story is told by the actual people involved in these deadly encounters, including law enforcement, victim’s family members, and sometimes the murderers themselves.
A Production of Crossover Media Group & 4:44 Production + Development