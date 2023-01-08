If you love quilting and sewing, this is the podcast for you! Carolina Moore has been quilting and sewing for over 30 years and in that time has fallen in love ...
Available Episodes
Julie Luoma - Off the Wall Quilt
Julie accidentally started quilting in 2010 and hasn't looked back. She has taught all across the US and brings a fun, relaxed teaching style to every venue. From publishing 2 books, traveling around the country, inventing new quilting toys to teaching, lecturing and running a business, she brings a wealth of life experiences along with her own style of quilting. Currently, she and her husband live in Florida where they run Off the Wall Quilt, a company specializing in custom rulers and templates. They’ve raised 3 children, hosted 12 exchange students and moved across the country. Traveling to quilt shows, they’ve seen most of the USA and in between visited a few other countries. Julie sees life as an adventure and is eager to see what comes next.
8/15/2023
40:23
Christa Watson - Christa Quilts
Christa Watson is an enthusiastic, award-winning quilter from Las Vegas, Nevada who enjoys teaching others to find joy in making “perfectly imperfect” quilts from start to finish. She's an author, traveling teacher, pattern designer, fabric designer, occasional quilt judge, and quilting industry ambassador. She is a cheerleader for the "do-it-yourself” machine quilting movement who believes that quilts don't have to be perfect to be functional and beautiful.Christa has been making her living in the quilting industry for over 20 years, and she believes that if you can dream it, you can do it! Follow her online @christaquilts, christaquilts.tv and christaquilts.com.
8/15/2023
38:27
Helen Stubbings of Hugs N Kisses
Hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Hobart, Tasmania (Australia) meet Helen Stubbings—a pioneering force in the quilting universe, celebrated for her ingenious techniques that seamlessly blend innovation with approachability. Helen's journey is a captivating exploration of artistic passion meeting practical brilliance.As the creative genius behind "Hugs 'n Kisses" since 2001 Helen has redefined the art of quilting through her ground-breaking appliqué paper and English Paper Piecing (EPP) iron-on products. These revolutionary methods have transformed traditional quilting into a realm of modern convenience and limitless imagination.With a warm and inclusive teaching approach, Helen has empowered a global community of crafters to embrace her game-changing tools. Her workshops, books and patterns serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path for enthusiasts to effortlessly create intricate designs using the precision of appliqué paper or the ease of EPP iron-on shapes.Helen’s main passion is the ‘therapy of stitching’ and she strives to both provide methods and tools to achieve this, whilst championing the vision of ‘making a difference’ through our craft.With over 500 patterns, 7 books, and several notions developed to make the process enjoyable and achievable by all, Helen has travelled the world teaching, sharing and educating for many years. Her quilts have won many awards across Australia and the USA and her methods and notions are used by quilters in all corners of the world. Her skills have also extended to fabric design, thread collections and surface pattern design.Years of tutorials and how to’s are provided by Helen to assist you with their HNK products and EasyHNK techniques at the links at iLoveNotions.com. Find on our YouTube channel, on our website and at the online academy.
8/15/2023
38:05
I Love Notions Season 1 Trailer
We're so excited to announce the very first Season of I Love Notions is launching August 15th!
If you love quilting and sewing, this is the podcast for you! Carolina Moore has been quilting and sewing for over 30 years and in that time has fallen in love with the quilting tools we use - the notions! Each episode is an interview with a notion designer. Learn the history behind some of your favorite notions, and learn about some new notions you won't be able to live without! Show Notes available at iLoveNotions.com.Carolina Moore is an award winning quilter, pattern designer, author, and notion inventor living in San Diego, California. Find her at AlwaysExpectMoore.com