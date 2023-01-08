Helen Stubbings of Hugs N Kisses

Hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Hobart, Tasmania (Australia) meet Helen Stubbings—a pioneering force in the quilting universe, celebrated for her ingenious techniques that seamlessly blend innovation with approachability. Helen's journey is a captivating exploration of artistic passion meeting practical brilliance.As the creative genius behind "Hugs 'n Kisses" since 2001 Helen has redefined the art of quilting through her ground-breaking appliqué paper and English Paper Piecing (EPP) iron-on products. These revolutionary methods have transformed traditional quilting into a realm of modern convenience and limitless imagination.With a warm and inclusive teaching approach, Helen has empowered a global community of crafters to embrace her game-changing tools. Her workshops, books and patterns serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path for enthusiasts to effortlessly create intricate designs using the precision of appliqué paper or the ease of EPP iron-on shapes.Helen’s main passion is the ‘therapy of stitching’ and she strives to both provide methods and tools to achieve this, whilst championing the vision of ‘making a difference’ through our craft.With over 500 patterns, 7 books, and several notions developed to make the process enjoyable and achievable by all, Helen has travelled the world teaching, sharing and educating for many years. Her quilts have won many awards across Australia and the USA and her methods and notions are used by quilters in all corners of the world. Her skills have also extended to fabric design, thread collections and surface pattern design.Years of tutorials and how to’s are provided by Helen to assist you with their HNK products and EasyHNK techniques at the links at iLoveNotions.com. Find on our YouTube channel, on our website and at the online academy.