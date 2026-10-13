I Left My Podcast in San Francisco

Join us for an in‑depth conversation with Trent Rau, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Services Agency (HSA), as we explore the programs, policies, and personal experiences that shape the city’s safety net for more than 275,000 residents each year. Trent shares his journey from growing up in Sacramento to leading one of San Francisco’s most impactful public agencies. He reflects on the early career moments that pulled him toward public service, the transformation of child welfare and foster care in the city, and the innovations that have helped thousands of families gain access to food assistance, health care, and supportive services.We also look at the challenges posed by HR1 and how San Francisco is responding to protect Medi‑Cal and CalFresh recipients. Trent talks about the creation of the CalFresh Community Works program, the launch of the Mobile Benefits Center, and the city’s commitment to ensuring benefits are accessible to those who need them most. This episode offers an inside look at the human stories, policy decisions, and community partnerships that keep San Francisco’s safety net strong.www.sfhsa.org