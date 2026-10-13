I Left My Podcast in San Francisco

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32 episodes
- Join us for an in‑depth conversation with Trent Rau, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Services Agency (HSA), as we explore the programs, policies, and personal experiences that shape the city’s safety net for more than 275,000 residents each year. Trent shares his journey from growing up in Sacramento to leading one of San Francisco’s most impactful public agencies. He reflects on the early career moments that pulled him toward public service, the transformation of child welfare and foster care in the city, and the innovations that have helped thousands of families gain access to food assistance, health care, and supportive services.We also look at the challenges posed by HR1 and how San Francisco is responding to protect Medi‑Cal and CalFresh recipients. Trent talks about the creation of the CalFresh Community Works program, the launch of the Mobile Benefits Center, and the city’s commitment to ensuring benefits are accessible to those who need them most. This episode offers an inside look at the human stories, policy decisions, and community partnerships that keep San Francisco’s safety net strong.www.sfhsa.org
Kate Sofis: Behind the Curtain at the SF War Memorial and Performing Arts Center10/05/2026 | 43 mins.Join us for an inspiring conversation with Kate Sofis, Managing Director of the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. We dive into her upbringing in Buffalo’s symphony scene, her journey through manufacturing and public service, and how she now helps shape one of the country’s most historic performing arts campuses.Learn about the War Memorial’s venues, its evolving role in the city, crossover performances, community impacts, and why Kate believes San Francisco is one of the most welcoming places in the world.www.sfwarmemorial.org
- Go behind the scenes of San Francisco’s transportation system with SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. From her Midwest roots to 20 years improving Muni, Julie shares how SFMTA keeps the city moving — cable cars, bus routes, bike safety, street design, parking, paratransit and more.We talk about free Muni for youth, the system’s financial challenges, her favorite routes, hidden gems in the city, and why San Francisco is such a special place.If you care about transit, equity, or the future of San Francisco, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
- In this episode of I Left My Podcast in San Francisco, Executive Director Kelly Dearman of the Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS) joins us for a wide‑ranging conversation about accessibility, aging, disability rights, and the magic of growing up in San Francisco.We talk about her personal journey as a native San Franciscan, her family’s legacy in public service, and how DAS supports more than 30,000 older adults and people with disabilities through programs like IHSS, senior centers, meal services, culturally relevant food programs, and cutting‑edge accessibility initiatives.Kelly also shares insights into the Disability Cultural Center, inter‑agency collaboration, pandemic response, and her long‑term vision for making SF a city where everyone can thrive with dignity and independence.
- Join us for an inspiring Latino Heritage Month episode as we sit down with Dr. Diana Aroche, Executive Director of San Francisco’s Department on the Status of Women. Diana shares her family’s immigrant journey from El Salvador, the cultural roots that shaped her activism, and her path through public health, violence prevention, and city leadership.We talk about the Women’s Agenda, maternal health equity, gender representation, policy wins, and her vision for a more inclusive San Francisco. Plus — her favorite Mission food spots, memories from the Chicano Moratorium, and the SF movie she loves most.
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About I Left My Podcast in San Francisco
I Left My Podcast in San Francisco brings you inside the stories of the people who keep our city moving. Each episode highlights leaders and team members from across departments—sharing the innovations, challenges, and passion behind the work that shapes life in San Francisco.Podcast website
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