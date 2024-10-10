Our final episode of the season, following the race we hear from students on their thoughts of the unit, a meet the dogs segment, Trail Trivia, and Mushing Lingo. Thanks for following this season! See you next year!
6:01
S 9E12 I-Kid-A-Pod
All of the mushers and their teams have made it to Nome! In today's episode, you'll learn mushing lingo, more about the different types of dogs, and find out what happened during the Finisher's Banquet on Sunday. Make sure to check out our final episode of the season tomorrow!
8:37
S9 E 11 I-Kid-A-Pod
More mushers are crossing the finish line! Check out today's race update to see who's made it to Nome. You'll also meet a few of Ryan Redington's dog team and learn about the Red Lantern Award.
8:31
S9 E10 I-Kid-A-Pod
Today's episode has the race update, meet the musher about Anna Berington, history about Dorothy Page, Fun facts about out of this years mushers- who won the most awards, How many awards Jeff King has won.
7:58
S9 E9 I-Kid-A-Pod
Today we get a chance to announce the champion of the race, hear about meet the dogs and some mushing lingo.