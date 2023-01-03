I just want to talk about the Bible

Everything we discuss on this podcast is in some way connected to the Scriptures and will hopefully encourage you with your walk with the Lord. More
61. Who's carrying you to Jesus?
In this episode we talk about the need of transparent and vulnerable community and asking others to carry us to Jesus in prayer.Scriptures referenced:Mark 2:1-12Mark 1:351 Corinthians 12:12-27John 13:34-35John 13:13-17Galatians 6:2Romans 12:15James 5:16James 4:6Matthew 23:12Philippians 2:5-11Matthew 7:7Hebrews 4:162 Corinthians 1:3-11Ephesians 6:18-20**CORRECTIONS/CLARIFICATIONS**When I said that we should publicly acknowledge that we don't have it all together, I didn't mean sharing our struggles indiscriminately. I meant sharing it with someone, and simply by bringing another person into the scenario, we have made it "public" as opposed to it simply being a private battle that no one knows about.
5/1/2023
38:01
60. The work of God
In this episode we talk about how to be right with God, and we also discuss the peril of what has been called "easy believism".Other episodes referenced in this one:Episode 21: "I never knew you"Episode 24: The GospelEpisode 48: Five loaves and two fishEpisode 49: If we don't control our thoughts, they will control usYou can find the book Gentle and Lowly HERE.Scriptures referenced:John 6:28Here is where the feeding of the 5,000 can be found in each Gospel account: Matthew 14:13-21; Mark 6:30-44; Luke 9:10-17; John 6:1-15John 6:14Deuteronomy 18:15John 6:15John 6:22-29John 1:12-13John 3:16Romans 1:16-17Romans 10:41 John 5:131 John 3:23Acts 16:30-31Romans 3:23Romans 6:232 Corinthians 5:21Ephesians 2:8-9Romans 8:38-39Matthew 22:37-40John 14:152 Corinthians 5:14-152 Corinthians 5:17James 2:17Ephesians 2:10Matthew 5:14-16Romans 6:1-2Matthew 11:28-30John 17:3Matthew 7:21-23Hebrews 12:3-13John 6:30-40
4/15/2023
37:25
59. More thoughts on thoughts
In this episode we return to the topic of our thoughts and the emotions that flow from them. We see how our minds are like raging rivers that can sweep us away or can be harnessed and used biblically and constructively.Other episodes referenced in this one:7. Meditating on the Scriptures, part 126. Taking thoughts captive 10133. Do not be anxious44. The renewal of our minds49. If we don't control our thoughts, they will control us54. How to respond to pressure and stress57. It's all about knowing HimScriptures used:Matthew 4:42 Timothy 3:16Isaiah 26:3Philippians 4:6-9Romans 12:1-2Matthew 6:34Psalm 119:92Psalm 42:11Psalm 27:13-14Psalm 62:5-6Psalm 56:3-4Psalm 1:1-3Psalm 119:18Proverbs 15:23Isaiah 50:4**CORRECTIONS/CLARIFICATIONS**When I quoted Matthew 4:4 I said, "Man does not live by bread alone..." The actual quote is "Man shall not live by bread alone..."
4/1/2023
35:11
58. Not limiting God
Today we talk about broadening our view of what God may be doing in our lives because we may be missing it by having too narrow a view.Other episodes referenced in this one:Episode 50: The Lord knows bestEpisode 55: Prisoners in unlocked cells, part 1Episode 56: Prisoners in unlocked cells, part 2Check out the Experiencing God Bible study.Scriptures referenced:John 5:1-19Romans 12:2Mark 3:1-6Matthew 4:23-24Matthew 13:58James 4:1-31 John 5:14-15Matthew 7:7-11Jeremiah 42:1-7James 1:5-6James 1:17Numbers 6:24-26**CLARIFICATIONS**When I made the statement about the Lord being able to supernaturally heal apart from surgery, that was not a statement against surgery. Sometimes the Lord heals through surgery. Sometimes He heals supernaturally. Getting surgery is not some sort of failure. My point was simply to say that we should guard against having super restricted ideas of how something can happen.I said healing and restoring is what Jesus did. I would like to amend that to say that healing and restoring is what He does.
3/15/2023
42:13
57. It's all about knowing Him
Reading the Bible is not an academic exercise, but an investment in a relationship. Today we talk about how the main objective in the entire Christian life is to know Jesus. If we miss the relational component of our walks with Him, then we miss everything.Episodes referenced in this one:Episode 4: Brief overview of the Old TestamentEpisode 24: The GospelScriptures used in this episode:John 17:3Jeremiah 22:8-9Ezekiel 33:10-112 Peter 3:9Ezekiel 18:32Ezekiel 18:23Romans 6:23Ezekiel 18:4Jonah 1:1-3aJonah 3:1-10Jonah 4:1-4, 11Matthew 23:12Luke 15:17-24John 1:14Philippians 2:12-13Matthew 11:28Ezekiel 34:1-6, 15-16John 10:112 Corinthians 3:17-18John 14:8-9Hebrews 1:1-3**CORRECTIONS/CLARIFICATIONS**When quoting John 10:11, I accidentally omitted the second occurrence of the word "good". Here is the actual Scripture: " I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep."