58. Not limiting God

Today we talk about broadening our view of what God may be doing in our lives because we may be missing it by having too narrow a view.Other episodes referenced in this one:Episode 50: The Lord knows bestEpisode 55: Prisoners in unlocked cells, part 1Episode 56: Prisoners in unlocked cells, part 2Check out the Experiencing God Bible study.Scriptures referenced:John 5:1-19Romans 12:2Mark 3:1-6Matthew 4:23-24Matthew 13:58James 4:1-31 John 5:14-15Matthew 7:7-11Jeremiah 42:1-7James 1:5-6James 1:17Numbers 6:24-26**CLARIFICATIONS**When I made the statement about the Lord being able to supernaturally heal apart from surgery, that was not a statement against surgery. Sometimes the Lord heals through surgery. Sometimes He heals supernaturally. Getting surgery is not some sort of failure. My point was simply to say that we should guard against having super restricted ideas of how something can happen.I said healing and restoring is what Jesus did. I would like to amend that to say that healing and restoring is what He does.Support the showIf you feel so led, you can support the podcast by clicking HERE or by clicking the "Support the show" button above. I Just Want to Talk about the Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means that any donations made are tax-deductible. Thank you so much for giving as the Lord leads!Take care!