Reinventing Community Supported Agriculture
A Richmond, Va-based, produce delivery company, Seasonal Roots, reinvents community supported agriculture (CSAs) by gigging out the last-mile delivery to an army of part-time workers and other insights from the fresh food business. Sunil Dasgupta talks with founder Duane Slyder as his company targets growth in suburban Maryland. Local news re three tax hikes in Montgomery County. Music from Arlington-based roots music singer-songwriter Valeria Stewart and her band Crooked Sparrow: youtube.com/@valeriastewartmusic Seasonal Roots: https://www.seasonalroots.com/ MoCo tax hikes: https://rb.gy/42t53
5/26/2023
48:58
Comparing Rent Increases Along the Purple Line
Building the Purple Line light rail connecting Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties raised concerns that the resulting increase in housing costs will force out current residents and businesses while a new wealthier population moved in. Sunil Dasgupta talks with Nicholas Finio, one of the authors of a new study of rent increases near proposed Purple Line stations, about their findings and what they mean for public policy including rent control. Local news re Montgomery County Democratic Party and public schools struggling with absenteeism. Music from Alexandria, Va, alt-rock band, Jackie and The Treehorns: jackieandthetreehorns.com MCDCC Handbook: https://bit.ly/3pz5nMh Silver Chips story: https://bit.ly/3MkhxjK Peng, Knaap, & Finio paper: https://bit.ly/3MDaxj5
5/19/2023
51:11
Two Families Rethink Their Housing Choices
Housing is a highly individual choice, but how does it relate to larger trends in the market, loosening commutes due to work from home, interest rates, and politics? Sunil Dasgupta speaks with recently former College Park-resident Alaina Pitt and soon to be ex-Silver Spring resident Paul Meyer about how they rethought their family housing choices. Local news about the teacher’s union disrupting Montgomery County Council proceedings and a recusal motion in the Montgomery County Democratic Party. Music from Alexandria, Va, alt-rock band, Jackie and The Treehorns: jackieandthetreehorns.com MCDCC Handbook: https://bit.ly/3pz5nMh
5/12/2023
51:32
Why Are There 20 Coffee Shops in Downtown Silver Spring?
Downtown Silver Spring is a half square mile area and it has 20 coffee shops. It has had roughly 20 coffee shops since 2017, but the list keeps changing with closings and openings. Why do new coffee shop owners believe they can make this difficult business work for them? Sunil Dasgupta talks with David Fogel, owner of longtime DTSS coffeeshop, Bump ‘n’ Grind, about the economics of coffeeshops in Silver Spring. Music from Alexandria, Va, alt-rock band, Jackie and The Treehorns: jackieandthetreehorns.com Dan Reed’s DTSS Coffeeshop Roll Call: https://bit.ly/3NCuOX2 MCAP info: https://bit.ly/3LV91IT
5/5/2023
41:31
Does Ag Land Preservation Work?
Agricultural land preservation is a longstanding policy tool against the threat of sprawl and a particular issue in Frederick County, Maryland’s fastest-growing jurisdiction. Sunil Dasgupta talks about how things are going in Frederick with Anne Bradley, the county’s land preservation programs manager, and with Katie Stevens, who runs the county’s agriculture business support. Local news about machine gun access, 529 reform, and Maryland’s new workforce shortage student grants. Music from Alexandria, Va, alt-rock band, Jackie and The Treehorns: jackieandthetreehorns.com Frederick Ag Land Preservation: https://bit.ly/3oPMrID Frederick Ag Business Support: https://bit.ly/3oSfmvt MD Workforce Shortage Student Grants: https://bit.ly/41KPArR