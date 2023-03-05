Home is what connects us all and nobody knows home like NFM. Hosted by three of our own team members, NFM’s new podcast goes deeper than simply design trends an... More
Todd Combs: Meeting Munger, Buffett and Joining Berkshire
On today’s episode of I AM HOME, we’re celebrating the kickoff of Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Shareholders Meeting! Our hosts are joined by Amy Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at NFM, for an in-depth interview with Todd Combs. Todd is multi-billion-dollar investment manager with Berkshire Hathaway and is also the President and CEO of GEICO. Today, we’re sitting down with Todd to talk about all the things that led him to Berkshire Hathaway. From sitting in a lecture hall at Columbia University listening to Warren Buffet give a lecture to meeting Charlie Munger in the California Club to accepting the job at Berkshire Hathaway. We’re diving into the world of investing, achieving childhood dreams, and the importance of creating a home no matter where you go. Stay tuned for an exciting, personable look into the world of Todd Combs. Resources: In the News: 2010 NY Times 2010 NY Times 2015 Harvard Business Review 2022 Graham & Dodd Annual Breakfast Features: 2017 FSU Alum Mag 2018 Originally Bloomberg Videos: 2019 Ted and Warren YouTube
5/3/2023
1:08:14
REPLAY || Ted Weschler on Berkshire, Buffet & Big Investments!
On today’s episode of I AM HOME and in excitement for the upcoming Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, our hosts are sharing a blast from the past with a replay episode! Our hosts are joined by Amy Myers, NFM’s Chief Marketing Officer, to interview Ted Weschler. Ted is one of Berkshire Hathaway’s top investment managers and has been with the company since 2011, but Ted has been in the finance industry for almost 40 years. He’s joining the NFM team to discuss his career, meeting Warren Buffet for the first time, and how he makes investment decisions. Join us for an in-depth conversation about taking opportunities, meeting your hero, and a few tips on investing. Resources: In the News: Barron’s The Washington Post Markets Insider Business Insider Go Erie Institutional Investor CNBC Wharton Bios: Business Insider All American Speakers Crazum Videos: YouTube: Investing with Tom Yahoo YouTube: Zacks Podcast
4/26/2023
59:08
REPLAY || Insights from Tony Boldt, CEO and President of NFM
On today’s episode of I AM HOME and in excitement for the upcoming Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, our hosts have a replay episode for you! This week, Tyler, Becca, and Hilary are joined by Amy Myers, NFM’s Chief Marketing Officer, and they’re keeping it a little closer to home with an interview with Tony Boldt! Tony started his career at NFM over 20 years ago in the Homemakers Warehouse and has worked his way up to his current position—President and CEO of NFM. Our hosts are sitting down with Tony to discuss leadership styles, what it takes to manage and create an amazing team and embracing new opportunities. Join us while we dive into a true NFM story and what it means to be a part of the NFM Family.
4/19/2023
1:01:17
REPLAY || Stories from 2022’s Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
On today’s episode of I AM HOME and in excitement for the Annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders meeting coming up, our hosts are taking a trip down memory lane with a replay episode! Our hosts, Tyler, Becca, and Hilary went to the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting and had the opportunity to pick the brains of some current and former employees of Berkshire companies. Stay tuned to hear some tricks of the trade, investment tips, memorable Berkshire moments, and so much more! Resources: Berkshire Hathaway Visual Guide Investopedia Berkshire Hathaway General Information
4/12/2023
1:04:35
Our 100th Episode – Competing with the Parrot in our Store
On this episode of I AM HOME, our hosts, Becca, Tyler, and Hilary are joined by Renee Quevedo, an NFM Brand Strategist and frequent co-host on I AM HOME. They are also joined by Janet Lura, a NFM Senior Patio Buyer and the FIRST ever guest on the show! Today, our team is looking back on three years, 99 episodes, and many many guests. Join us to learn how it all started to where we are now, from funny moments during recording sessions to favorite guests and topics, our hosts are covering it all. Stick around to hear about some of our best memories, tricks of the trade, and Becca’s big news. We’re so excited you’re here to help us celebrate 100 episodes! Resources: Janet Lura Danika Portz Danika Portz Tamara Day Dani Latimer Jaecee Hall Nora Gomez Dr. Kristen Saxena Marsha Williamson Celeste Butler Patty Talbert Pamela Conyers-Hinson Stacy Garcia
