Let's laugh and sing and learn all about hymns! Identical twins Kerrie and Kellie don't just share the same DNA. They share a real passion for and knowl...

Let's laugh and sing and learn all about hymns! Identical twins Kerrie and Kellie don't just share the same DNA. They share a real passion for and knowl...

About Hymn Talk Twin Talk

Let's laugh and sing and learn all about hymns! Identical twins Kerrie and Kellie don't just share the same DNA. They share a real passion for and knowledge of church music and they want to share it all with you. Tune in and keep singing!