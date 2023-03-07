Let's laugh and sing and learn all about hymns! Identical twins Kerrie and Kellie don't just share the same DNA. They share a real passion for and knowl...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 87
84. Victory in Jesus
We have the VICTORY through Jesus Christ! And if that isn't clear enough, the hymn writer continues and says, "my Savior forever!". We hope you enjoy listening to this fun-filled episode as we take a close-up look at this much-loved gospel song. This episode has it all: a bunch of Musical Nerd Moments, a movie recommendation, and more Victories in Jesussess than you ever knew about before!Here are some of the things we talk about in the episode:Victory In Jesus sheet musicVictory in Jesus by Eliza Edmunds HewittVictory in Jesus by Ava ChristiansenJoe RenshawJoe Renshaw on Instagram: @joerenshawmusicJoe Renshaw on Facebook: Joe Renshaw MusicJoe Renshaw on Twitter: @joerenshawmusicFrom Care He Sets Me Free CDLockwood Community ChurchDearth Community CenterBranch County Fair in Coldwater, MI (mistakenly referred to as Dearth County Fair in the episode)GreaterUniversity of ArkansasBrumley Music CompanyGospel Music Hall of FameS and S Handiworks31 Hymn Cards by S and S HandiworksThank you for listening, thank you for supporting Hymn Talk Twin Talk, thank you for sharing our love of hymns!Please share this episode and any others with all the hymn lovers that you know!If you'd like to hear a certain hymn on a future episode, please reach out and let us know. We love getting requests from our listeners!Blessings,Kerrie and KelliePsalm 104:33Instagram: @hymntalktwintalkFacebook: Hymn Talk Twin TalkTwitter: @[email protected]
7/17/2023
1:00:13
83. LIVE Episode Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus
Thank you for finding Hymn Talk Twin Talk! We pray that this podcast episode will be a blessing to you and will inspire you to live like Jesus, love like Jesus, and bless like Jesus.This episode was recorded LIVE at the First Baptist Church in Reading, MA. Every once in a while, we get the opportunity to present a Hymn Talk Twin Talk message during a worship service. We are grateful for these opportunities.The sermon text for this was from Jesus's Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 6:19-24. In this section, Jesus is teaching His followers a new way to live. His teachings are still applicable to us today!Here are some of the things we mention in the episode:Matthew 6:19-24Turn Your Eyes Upon JesusFirst Baptist Church of Reading in Reading, [email protected] on IGWe love hearing from you! Please reach out if you have a suggestion for a future episode or if you'd like to talk about having Hymn Talk Twin Talk come to your church or event. [email protected] NEW merchandise is still available on our web site. You can get your own exclusive Jesus Loves Me items or Hymn Talk Twin Talk merch on www.hymntalktwintalk.com . Just fill out the form and we'll get you your items!Thank you for supporting Hymn Talk Twin Talk!Love in Him,Kerrie and Kelliewww.hymntalktwintalk.comFacebook: @hymntalktwintalkInstagram: @hymntalktwintalkTwitter: @hymntalkYouTube: Hymn Talk Twin Talk
7/3/2023
32:51
82. Father's Day Bonus Episode Faith of our Fathers
Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers out there! We love this day to celebrate our dad and our husbands.This bonus episode is a re-release of Episode 30. We sat down with our dad and talked about the hymn Faith of Our Fathers.Thank you for finding Hymn Talk Twin Talk! Thank you for giving this episode a listen. If it's your first time hearing it today, we're so glad and honored that you found us. If you'd like to request a hymn on a future episode, please let us know. You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Plus, you can always send us an email!We pray that this episode will be a blessing to you today.In His service,Kerrie & KelliePsalm 104:33Instagram: @hymntalktwintalkFacebook: Hymn Talk Twin TalkTwitter: @[email protected]
6/19/2023
57:01
81. I Bind Unto Myself Today
Happy Trinity Sunday!This episode is all about the Trinity Sunday hymn, I Bind Unto Myself Today. Many Anglican/Episcopalian churches sing this hymn on Trinity Sunday, and many churches in Ireland sing it on St. Patrick's Day. It was a joy to research St. Patrick for this episode. His story is fascinating and we think we could devote an entire episode to him! Of course, we also talk about the hymn writers Cecil Frances Humphries and Charles Villers Stanford, and they're both wonderful!Here are some of the things we talk about in the episode:I Bind Unto Myself Today sheet musicSt. Paul's Carroll StreetKathleen Monson - SopranoKathleen Monson on YouTubeKathleen Monson on InstagramSt. Patrick's of ArmaghDublin CastleRMS LeinsterRichard Irwin - Hymns Without WordsRod LewisChurch of the ApostlesThank you for listening, thank you for supporting Hymn Talk Twin Talk, thank you for sharing our love of hymns!Please share this episode and any others with all the hymn lovers that you know!If you'd like to hear a certain hymn on a future episode, please reach out and let us know. We love getting requests from our listeners!Blessings,Kerrie and KelliePsalm 104:33Instagram: @hymntalktwintalkFacebook: Hymn Talk Twin TalkTwitter: @[email protected]
6/5/2023
1:05:54
80. O For a Thousand Tongues To Sing
Thank you for finding Hymn Talk Twin Talk and celebrating this milestone with us - our 80th episode!We are just thrilled to be talking about this HYMN LEGEND this week: Charles Wesley. He wrote over 6,000 hymns, so we will definitely be hearing more from him on Hymn Talk Twin Talk.Please visit these links to learn more about what we discuss in the episode:Music to the hymnIn Age and Feebleness ExtremeS and S [email protected]_bibleverseart on InstagramSneha's 31 Hymn CardsHymn Talk Twin Talk merchandiseJesus Loves Me merchandiseRaluca [email protected] on InstagramDean Phelps @deanphelps on [email protected] on InstagramThe Lowell Mason House in Medfield, MAIf you have a request for a future episode, we'd love to hear it! There are so many amazing hymns out there!Thank you for listening and thank you for supporting Hymn Talk Twin Talk! If you feel so inclined, would you please consider leaving us a review or a rating? This helps other hymn lovers find the podcast!God bless!Love in Him,Kerrie and KelliePsalm 104:33Instagram: @hymntalktwintalkFacebook: Hymn Talk Twin TalkTwitter: @[email protected]
Let's laugh and sing and learn all about hymns! Identical twins Kerrie and Kellie don't just share the same DNA. They share a real passion for and knowledge of church music and they want to share it all with you. Tune in and keep singing!